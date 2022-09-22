Game Tracker: Boise State vs. UTEP

Bronco Nation: Follow the score, updates and highlights from Boise State vs. UTEP in El Paso Friday with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog.

BOISE, Idaho — Following another short week of preparation, Boise State hits the road for its second Friday-night showdown in three weeks. The Broncos ride into the Lone Star State with back-to-back wins, looking to build offensive momentum prior to a slew of Mountain West contests.

Kickoff for Boise State at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) is set for 7 p.m. MT Friday on CBS Sports Network. The nonconference matchup at Sun Bowl Stadium marks the Broncos' first trip to Texas since 2004.

Check out KTVB's Game Day Guide for a full breakdown on ways to watch and listen to the game, key storylines and pivotal players in the Broncos-Miners matchup.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives Boise State an 89.8% chance to win Friday's nonconference contest in El Paso, listing the Broncos as a 15.5-point favorite on its weekly PickCenter.

The stats bode well for the heavily-favored Broncos. Through four games, the Miners have allowed nearly 200 yards on the ground in each game. UTEP ranks 116th out of 131 FBS programs in rush defense.

In last week's home opener against UT Martin, Boise State running back George Holani broke out for his first 100-yard rushing game of the season, totaling 110 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Holani added four receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Broncos rank among the FBS' top-25 teams in total defense (No. 13), passing yards allowed (No. 21) and rushing defense (No. 14). Boise State is allowing just 248.3 yards per game and has given up 34 first downs, the seventh-least in the country.

As the 'Official Station of Bronco Nation,' fans can keep up with the score, updates and highlights from Friday's game with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog.

Scroll down to find KTVB's Game Tracker, which includes a real-time scoreboard and live blog with the latest tweets and updates from KTVB's Jay Tust and Boise State football.

Although UTEP represents Conference USA, the Miners are a familiar foe to Bronco Nation. UTEP and Boise State both competed in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) until the Broncos' departure in 2010.

In 2021, Boise State dominated UTEP in its home opener on The Blue in the first matchup between the former WAC members since 2004. The 54-13 win marked Andy Avalos' first at the helm of the program, led by Hank Bachmeier's 340 yards and two touchdown passes.

The last time the Broncos traveled to El Paso (2004), Avalos totaled nine tackles while roaming the defense as a linebacker at Boise State.

Before the action gets underway Friday, be sure to tune into KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day Show live from El Paso. Join KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust on the sidelines for real-time injury updates, interviews and a live look at the Boise State football team on the gridiron.

The Bronco Roundup Game Day Show will be live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and on the KTVB mobile app on Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT.

Interviews with Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so Bronco Nation can watch the press conference whenever and wherever they want.

Stay tuned to KTVB.COM after the game for a recap, highlights and comments from Boise State's nonconference showdown with UTEP.

STATS BREAKDOWN

Total offense - YPG (FBS rank)

Boise State - 318.7 (No. 106)

UTEP - 307.5 (No. 113)

Passing offense

Boise State - 186.3 (No. 104)

UTEP - 233.2 (No. 84)

Rushing offense

Boise State - 132.3 (No. 93)

UTEP - 74.2 (No. 123)

Time of possession - Average TOP

Boise State - 32 minutes (No. 24)

UTEP - 29 minutes (No. 76)

Total defense - YPG (FBS rank)

Boise State - 248.3 (No. 13)

UTEP - 372 (No. 76)

Passing yards allowed

Boise State - 172 (No. 21)

UTEP - 172.8 (No. 23)

Rushing defense

Boise State - 76.3 (No. 14)

UTEP - 199.2 (No. 116)