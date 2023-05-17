You asked: What is former KTVB reporter John Miller up to now?

Former 'Idaho Life' reporter John Miller worked at KTVB from 1993 until 2002, but his absence is still felt by many KTVB viewers.

BOISE, Idaho — It's one of the most-asked questions we get here at KTVB:

"What is former KTVB reporter John Miller up to now?"

His popularity in the Treasure Valley grew immensely with the introduction of his mid-1990s to early 2000s series, "Idaho Life."

"I hired John to be our 'Exploring Idaho' reporter and really one of the best hires I've ever made," former KTVB news director Rod Grammer said.

At the time, Miller was working as a photographer at a television station in Iowa when he decided to come to Boise in 1993.

"I moved there in the middle of the night with my car on the back of the U-Haul, drove in at night, found the Super 8 motel, walked in there, like 'who are you?' I'm like, 'I'm the new guy,'" Miller said.

One of the first people to introduce themselves was Dee Sarton.

"Dee came up and gave me a hug and said, 'we are so glad to have you,'" Miller said. "One of the first people I met was Larry Gebert. I know we all love and miss him, but he took me in and said, ‘you're gonna be great.’"

Miller was a staple on the 'Exploring Idaho' series, as well as the News at Five and the News at Ten during his nine years at KTVB.

Every week, he was charged with turning four 'Idaho Life' stories, which focused on the ordinary people and places of the Gem State.

He was hired as a "one-man band," meaning he shot, wrote and edited his own stories.

When 'Idaho Life' became popular, Gramer said NBC came calling and began running his stories across the country.

Stories like 'Roof Dog,' 'Love Bird,' and one of his final stories, 'Pumpkin Chunkin,' which left him with quite the memory.

"It's the only story that's required major reconstructive head surgery," Miller said.

Miller left KTVB in November 2002, making a quick stop in Seattle before moving to Arizona.

He came back to KTVB in May 2010 to bring 'Idaho Life' back to life for a month.

These days, he's living outside of Kansas City, running his own production company.

Miller's twin daughters are getting ready to graduate high school this year and go off to separate colleges.

He told KTVB his daughters have seen some of his old stories from his time at Channel Seven.

"I appreciate you showing them because I'm like, 'hey, look at this one about this turtle that crossed the country,'" Miller said. "She was like, 'what? What did you do?' I'm like, 'it's kind of hard to explain.'”