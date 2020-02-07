208 Redial: Lovebird

BOISE, Idaho — Editors note: this story originally aired June 10, 2002
We could all use a little more love in our lives right, especially in these uncertain times.
One day, everything is great. But the next day, a pandemic hits and knocks us all to the ground.
Or was that the 6.5 earthquake near Stanley?
Whatever the case, we're hoping this classic Idaho Life from John Miller will bring you some love, and laughs.
The story features a bird, who can't get enough of himself.
Check out the video above to see the Emmy award-winning story for yourself.
