Search scaled back for hiker missing for 2 weeks in Grand Teton National Park

Cian McLaughlin apparently went for a hike June 8 and didn't show up for work a couple days later.
JACKSON, Wyo. — Searchers in Grand Teton National Park have scaled back efforts to find a hiker missing for almost two weeks. 

Grand Teton officials say park staff will continue to patrol the backcountry for 27-year-old Cian McLaughlin in a "continuous but limited mode." 

McLaughlin apparently went for a hike June 8 and didn't show up for work a couple days later.

Park officials began to focus their search June 13 after finding his vehicle at a trailhead. 

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the most recent credible sighting of him was on the afternoon of June 8 on a trail headed into a canyon.

