Grand Teton National Park asking for help finding missing hiker

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo — Park rangers at Grand Teton National Park are asking for the public's help locating a hiker who has been missing for a week in the 485 square mile park.

Cian McLaughlin, 27, was reported missing after he failed to show up to work on Thursday. The last known sighting of him had been Tuesday, June 8. McLaughlin was seen a half-mile from the Lupine Meadows Trailhead at about 2:30 p.m. that day, hiking to an unknown destination.

The man's vehicle was found at the Lupine Meadows trailhead.

Anyone who has been traveling in the Teton backcountry since June 8 may have seen McLaughlin, officials say. The missing hiker is six feet tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown collar-length hair. He was last seen wearing a cut-off tank top and shorts, a bucket hat, and round sunglasses.

McLaughlin also has an Irish accent, park officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text 888-653-0009.

