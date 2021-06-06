Missing Boise teen found safe

Anela was last seen walking near Sunflower Lane and Mitchell Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

BOISE, Idaho — Police say a missing 13-year-old from Boise has been found safe.

"Thank you to everyone who helped share the message," Boise Police posted Sunday night. "Officers greatly appreciate the support and assistance from the community in locating Anela."

Officials had asked the public for help finding Anela, who was last seen walking in the area of Sunflower Lane and Mitchell Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

She was believed to be a runaway, and police and family have expressed concern for her safety.

Information about how the missing girl was located or where she was found was not immediately available.

Watch more Local News: