Idaho angler missing after boating accident on Salmon River

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho — An Idaho man is missing after a weekend boating accident on the Salmon River.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office described 31-year-old David Andrew Spencer as an angler from Cottonwood.

Someone contacted the sheriff's office to report the boating accident near Demon's Drop Rapids at about 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, and the person said Spencer was unaccounted for after the accident.

The sheriff's office says Spencer was wearing all black clothing and wasn't using a lifejacket or other personal flotation device when the accident occurred.