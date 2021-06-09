Boise police search for missing man

Police say the man, who is deaf and mute, was last seen by his caregiver at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Mitchell Street and Fairview Avenue in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing and vulnerable man who was last seen Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, Boise police said Chakubuta, who's also known as Buta, was last seen by his caregiver at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Mitchell Street and Fairview Avenue in Boise.

Police say Buta is deaf and mute and does not know ASL and uses his own form of sign language.

His caregiver told police that he normally walks to Mariposa Park or the convenience stores in the area but he's been gone longer than usual.

Buta is 37-years-old and is about 5'10" and weighs roughly 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hat, gray pants and a black long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone who has any information about Buta's whereabouts is urged to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677).

