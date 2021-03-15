Oregon State trooper involved in wrong-way collision in Baker County

The other driver, whose name has not been released, was arrested on charges of second-degree attempted assault, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment.

BAKER COUNTY, OREGON, Ore. — An Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper collided with a driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 84 in Baker County, Ore on Friday, according to a Facebook post.

At about 2 p.m., OSP dispatch received a call about a driver going the wrong way on I-84 near milepost 342. The caller said the driver was in a silver sedan and was driving westbound in the eastbound lane.

Officers were sent to the area to locate the driver. At 2:04 p.m., a senior trooper located the driver and collided with them near milepost 327.

The driver of the silver sedan was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation after sustaining minor injuries. The officer was taken to the hospital and later released.

The driver, whose name has not been released to the public, was arrested and booked into the Baker County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted assault, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and the Baker City Ambulance Medical Personnel assisted OSP in this incident.

