'Person of interest' in deadly Caldwell hit-and-run found

CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho State Police say they have located a vehicle and a "person of interest" in the hit-and-run crash that killed a young man in Caldwell Monday night.

The victim, 23-year-old Derek Maxwell of Caldwell, was walking on Montana Avenue when he was hit near Helena Drive at about 10:30 p.m. Maxwell died from his injuries.

The driver of the car did not stop to help the injured pedestrian, and drove away before police or paramedics arrived. The car was described as a dark blue or black mid-2000's Ford Explorer or Ford Expedition.

Investigators announced Wednesday morning that they believe they found the suspect vehicle and the person of interest. Police stopped short of calling that person a suspect, however, and it is unclear whether he or she is believed to have been driving the car when it hit Maxwell.

No arrests have been made, and the name of the person of interest has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing, according to ISP.