AAA: 25 percent of vehicle recalls not addressed, putting everyone at risk

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and AAA are urging people to resolve recall issues before going back on the road.

BOISE, Idaho — There are millions of vehicles on American roads that have urgent repairs that have not been addressed.

This is Vehicle Safety Recalls Week, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and AAA are urging people to resolve recall issues before putting others at risk.

According to NHTSA, there are currently 886 safety recalls affecting nearly 55 million vehicles in the U.S., and about 25 percent need immediate attention.



"Some drivers had to put their cars in hibernation mode during the pandemic. But as we start thinking about spring and summer road trips or even a typical commute, it's important to make sure we can operate our vehicles safely," said Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho. "It might be inconvenient to deal with a repair, but these recalls have been issued for a reason – to prevent loss of life and serious injury. We can't afford to put them off."



AAA urges drivers who have been affected by a safety recall to contact the dealer as soon as possible to schedule a repair.

To check for open safety recalls, visit nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your vehicle's 17-digit VIN. You can also sign up for future recall alerts. NHTSA maintains a database with 15 years' worth of recall information.



"Dealers have plans in place to protect your health throughout the process," Conde said. "Ask about distancing and cleaning policies, and please do your best to avoid delaying a necessary repair. Lives may depend on it."



NHTSA and AAA also encourage the public to voice their safety concerns about vehicle defects that may not be part of an existing recall by contacting NHTSA online or by calling their Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236.