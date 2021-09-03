23-year-old killed in Caldwell hit-and-run

Police say the suspect vehicle is possibly a dark blue or black mid-2000's Ford Explorer or Ford Expedition.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Police are searching for a suspect after a young man was struck and killed by a car in Caldwell Monday night.

The hit-and-run crash happened at 10:30 p.m. near Montana Avenue and Helena Drive in Caldwell.

Idaho State Police say 23-year-old Derek Maxwell of Caldwell was walking on Montana Avenue when he was hit. Maxwell died from his injuries.

The driver of the car left the scene, and has not been found. Police say the suspect vehicle is possibly a dark blue or black mid-2000's Ford Explorer or Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is urged to call Idaho State Police at 208-846-7500.

