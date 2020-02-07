x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

regional

Missing Idaho State professor found dead in Glacier National Park

George Adams went for a hike in the park on Friday and did not return.
Credit: ISU
The body of George Adams was found in Glacier National Park. Adams had been missing since going for a hike on Friday.

KALISPELL, Mont. — Authorities say the body of a professor missing since last week was found in the Hidden Meadows area of Glacier National Park in Montana. 

They say 77-year-old George Calvin Adams of Pocatello, Idaho, was staying in Kalispell when he left for a hike on Friday and didn't return. He was reported missing the following day. 

Park officials discovered his vehicle Monday at the trailhead of Hidden Meadow Trail. 

No information on the cause of death was released but authorities say an animal attack is not suspected. 

Adams worked as an instructor of bassoon and musicology at Idaho State University.

RELATED: Idaho State University music professor missing in Glacier National Park

RELATED: Missing North Idaho man found alive in Panhandle National Forest

RELATED: Nampa police, Ada County Sheriff's Office looking for missing Eagle man