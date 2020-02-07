Missing Idaho State professor found dead in Glacier National Park

George Adams went for a hike in the park on Friday and did not return.

KALISPELL, Mont. — Authorities say the body of a professor missing since last week was found in the Hidden Meadows area of Glacier National Park in Montana.

They say 77-year-old George Calvin Adams of Pocatello, Idaho, was staying in Kalispell when he left for a hike on Friday and didn't return. He was reported missing the following day.

Park officials discovered his vehicle Monday at the trailhead of Hidden Meadow Trail.

No information on the cause of death was released but authorities say an animal attack is not suspected.