Joel Brown, 37, was found trapped in a ravine on Tuesday, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Crews have rescued the North Idaho man who went missing in the Fernan Saddle area of the Panhandle National Forest on Tuesday.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, Two Bear Air from Flathead, Montana helped crews rescue 37-year-old Joel Brown after he was found alive on Tuesday. The air crew was needed to assist due to the ravine Brown was found in, according to the sheriff's office. Brown was suffering from mild hypothermia and was transported to Kootenai Health for evaluations, police said.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, its Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit found Brown alive in a ravine on Tuesday.

Kootenai County deputies, Forest Service Law Enforcement Officers, search and rescue volunteers and a Spokane Air Unit searched all day Monday for Brown with no success.

The search for Brown was suspended until Tuesday morning due to darkness and the terrain.

A vehicle belonging to Brown was last seen on Forest Service Road 499 near Fernan Saddle on Friday, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Its occupants were thought to be hiking in the area.

The sheriff's office received a report of a possible missing person, identified as Brown, on Sunday. Authorities discovered that his vehicle was still in the same area.