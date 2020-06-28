Nampa police, Ada County Sheriff's Office looking for missing Eagle man

Jimmy D. Leggett, 24, was last seen at his home in Eagle on June 16, according to his family.

EAGLE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office and Nampa Police Department are assisting a family asking for help locating a 24-year-old man who is believed to be in danger.

ACSO shared a photo of Jimmy D. Leggett on Twitter on Sunday. Leggett allegedly left his home on June without his wallet, ID or cell phone, according to authorities.

Leggett's family said they have not heard from him since June 16.

After the original photo was shared by ACSO on Friday, Nampa PD shared additional information about Leggett, stating that he does not have a vehicle and is likely hitchhiking.

Leggett is 6'0" and weighs approximately 170 pounds. His family believes he may be headed to Los Angeles or Portland, according to Nampa PD.

Anyone with additional information regarding Leggett's whereabouts are asked to call Detective Shellie Strolberg at 208-577-3788 or email sstrolberg@adacounty.id.gov.

Watch more 'Local News'