Idaho State University music professor missing in Glacier National Park

Authorities say George Davis went for a hike Friday but did not return.
Credit: Flathead County Sheriff's Office
George Davis has been missing since Friday when he went on hike in Glacier National Park.

KALISPELL, Mont. — Search and rescue teams looking for an Idaho man missing in western Montana have discovered his vehicle in Glacier National Park. 

George Calvin Adams had been staying at a guest ranch in Kalispell. 

He left Friday to go on a hike and was reported missing on Saturday when he did not return. 

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the sport utility vehicle the 77-year-old man had been driving was found in Glacier National Park on Monday. 

The Idaho State University School of Performing Arts said Adams is a music professor at the university.

