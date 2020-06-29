Idaho State University music professor missing in Glacier National Park

KALISPELL, Mont. — Search and rescue teams looking for an Idaho man missing in western Montana have discovered his vehicle in Glacier National Park.
George Calvin Adams had been staying at a guest ranch in Kalispell.
He left Friday to go on a hike and was reported missing on Saturday when he did not return.
Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the sport utility vehicle the 77-year-old man had been driving was found in Glacier National Park on Monday.
The Idaho State University School of Performing Arts said Adams is a music professor at the university.
