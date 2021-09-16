Watch live at 4 p.m.: Boise Mayor Lauren McLean to give her State of the City address

McLean also plans to honor some community heroes who have been working on the frontline during the COVID pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will give her State of the City address on Thursday at 4 p.m. McLean says she had hoped to deliver her speech in-person at the Gene Harris Bandshell, but due to COVID-19 concerns it will be a scaled-down event in a virtual format.



It's set for 4 p.m. and will be streamed live.

The mayor plans to honor some community heroes working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and highlight the city’s continued resilience in light of the many challenges during the past year.

She will be joined by a small group of community heroes and invited guests in the Maryanne Jordan Council Chambers at Boise City Hall. Physical distancing measures will be in place and face coverings will be required.



The public is encouraged to attend the State of the City virtually. The speech will also be uploaded to the City of Boise's YouTube channel in its entirety following the event.



McLean says she does plan to answer questions from the media following her speech.

On Tuesday, the mayor announced that all events permitted by the City of Boise or held in city-owned buildings must adhere to a new set of COVID-19 protocols.

Starting Friday, those events must require masks indoors, require masks outdoors if six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained, and submit a plan to the city for approval, and requiring "COVID-19 Protocol Ambassadors" on-site. In addition, the mayor said, all events over 250 people must require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.

McLean stopped short of implementing another mask order for the entire city.

The mayor noted that COVID-19 vaccination rates in Boise stand at 65%, as compared to just over 50% statewide. Targeting stricter protocols to events in the city made the most sense, she said.

The new policy will not apply to Boise State football games, private events, or those events that do not require a city permit or are not held on City of Boise property.

