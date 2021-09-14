Watch live at 2 p.m.: Boise mayor to hold briefing on COVID-19 spread

Mayor Lauren McLean's address comes as infections continue to spike across the state, where just half of those eligible are fully vaccinated.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is set to address the continued spread of COVID-19 in a Tuesday afternoon briefing.

The address is set to begin at 2 p.m. and will be streamed live in this story.

The mayor's address comes as infections continue to spike across the state, where just half of those eligible are fully vaccinated. Monday brought 1,436 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths.

It's unclear whether McLean - who previously issued a mask order for the City of Boise, then lifted it in May after the rate of infection slowed - will announce any changes to the way city officials are dealing with the pandemic.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is also set to hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon, while the Central District Health will meet a short time later.

North Idaho has already entered into crisis standards of care, in which hospitals do not have enough ventilators, beds, or staff to care for everyone who is sick. Doctors in the Treasure Valley have warned that the rest of Idaho may soon follow if the surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations does not slow down.

More than 95% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

