Early voting for consolidated election in Ada County starts Monday

There are many early voting locations and people can cast their ballots at any of the locations.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Early voting for the consolidated election in Ada County begins Monday, May 16. The Ada County Clerk's Office stated in a press release that the election doesn't include all Ada County voters and people should visit the website to find voting information and availability for May.

"In Ada County, ahead of each election, we have several early voting locations. Voters may choose to cast their ballot at any of the available locations, regardless of where they live in the county," states the website.

On the website people can find ballot information, where to vote and a polling place locator.

