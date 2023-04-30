Highway 55 near Paddy Flat in McCall is one-lane due to water damage

The timeline to fix it is unknown and police urge people to use caution in the area.

MCCALL, Idaho — Highway 55 in McCall is down to one lane near the Paddy Flat area. Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) said the damage is from water.

According to ITD, there are flaggers on the highway and crews are working to repair it. However, the timeline of the repair is unknown at this time. The McCall Police Department notified the public of the damage on Sunday, April 30 at 11:30 a.m.

The damage is around mile post 134. Police urge people to use caution when driving in the area.

