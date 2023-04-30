Challis woman dies in crash near Arco

BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho — According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 37-year-old woman from Challis died in a crash on Highway 20 near milepost 223, Saturday, April 29.
"Sometime during the overnight hours of Saturday, April 29,2023, to Sunday Morning, April 30, 2023, a 37-year-old female from Challis was travelling westbound on the highway in a Ford F-150 truck, overcorrected and the vehicle left the roadway and rolled. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash."
ISP is investigating the crash. No more information is available at this time.
