Live results: Idaho's largest school district among those with supplemental levies on the ballot

Here's what voters in the West Ada, Buhl and Minidoka County school districts decided on measures impacting property taxes.

BOISE, Idaho — Three school districts in southwestern and south-central Idaho asked patrons to decide the fate of new two-year supplemental maintenance and operations levies in the Nov. 2 election.

Among those districts is West Ada, Idaho's largest school district in terms of student population. The West Ada School District proposed a supplemental levy of $14 million per year for two years, with the same estimate of $46.92 per $100,000 of taxable assessed property value as the current levy, which expires on June 30, 2022.

See live election results begin to come in below after the polls close at 8 p.m. 

The Minidoka County and Buhl school districts proposed levies of $2.25 million and $400,000 per year, respectively. The Minidoka County levy rate remains unchanged, while the estimated cost of Buhl's proposed levy -- $50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed property value -- is slightly lower than the levy that expires on June 30, 2022.

    

