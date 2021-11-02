Voter guide: Local elections on November 2
See what's on the ballot around Southwest and Central Idaho. This year in Boise, whether you vote in a city council race will depend on where you live.
-
Ada County
Boise, Eagle, Garden City, Kuna, Meridian, Star; West Ada School Dist.
-
Adams County
New Meadows
-
Blaine County
Bellevue, Carey, Hailey, Ketchum: Blaine Co. School District: Wood River Fire Dist.
-
Boise County
Boise Basin School District; Crouch, Horseshoe Bend, Idaho City
-
Camas County
Fairfield
-
Canyon County
Caldwell, Greenleaf, Melba, Middleton, Nampa, Notus, Parma, Star, Wilder; Vallivue and West Ada school districts
-
Cassia County
Burley and Declo; Minidoka Co. School District levy
-
Custer County
Challis, Mackay, Stanley
-
Elmore County
Glenns Ferry, King Hill, Mountain Home
-
Gem County
Emmett; Gem Co. fire
-
Gooding County
Cities of Gooding and Wendell; Buhl and Hagerman school districts
-
Idaho County
Cottonwood, Grangeville, Kooskia, Stites, White Bird; Mountain View School District
-
Jerome County
Eden, Jerome, Minidoka school district levy
-
Minidoka County
Burley, Heyburn, Rupert
-
Owyhee County
Grand View, Homedale
-
Payette County
City of Payette, New Plymouth school board
-
Twin Falls County
Buhl, Filer, Hollister, Twin Falls
-
Valley County
Cascade, Donnelly, McCall; Southern Valley Co. Recreation District
-
Washington County
Weiser
Editor's note: The above video is focused on Ada and Canyon counties, two counties where early-voting is underway through October 29.
City council seats and mayoral offices as well as seats on school, fire protection and cemetery boards are up for election on November 2 in Idaho. Also on the ballot in some communities: school levies and water/sewer bonds. As 2021 is an odd-numbered year, there are no federal, statewide or countywide offices or ballot measures.
While Election Day is Nov. 2, voting by absentee ballot or - in some counties - voting early in-person are options available ahead of that date.
Here are some deadlines to remember:
- The application for an absentee ballot must be received by your county clerk's office no later than 5 p.m. on October 22.
- For your vote to count, the clerk's office must receive your completed absentee ballot by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 2.
- In-person early voting, in participating counties, closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
If you have not already registered to vote, you can register at your polling place on Election Day.
The Idaho Secretary of State's Office maintains official election information on the Vote Idaho site, where you can request an absentee ballot, find your polling place, or find out more about how elections work in Idaho.
A county-by-county look at what's on the ballot follows below for 19 Idaho counties in KTVB's viewing area. This includes the southwestern, south-central, and central parts of the state. With the exception of Idaho County north of Riggins, all counties listed are entirely within the Mountain Time Zone.
As mentioned earlier, there are no statewide or countywide offices up for a vote this year. Participating cities are listed below the counties in each chapter heading. School districts named differently from any of the cities or counties are also listed there.
The order in which names appear in this guide is not necessarily the order in which they will appear on your ballot.
Unless otherwise noted, council and school board races are for four-year terms. In some races, voters will be asked to select more than one candidate. Also, elections are not being held at all for some seats that are uncontested. That is allowed under an Idaho law adopted in 2020.
Ada County: Boise, Eagle, Garden City, Kuna, Meridian, Star; West Ada School Dist.
Boise City Sewer District bond
- How to pay for updates to the city's water renewal (sewer) system. The projects themselves have already been approved by the Boise City Council.
Text of ballot question: "To continue to protect the Boise River, ensure reliable sewer services, encourage economic development, and to take climate action, in October 2020 Boise City Council approved essential improvements to Boise's water renewal system (with an estimated replacement value of $3,000,000,000 ($3 billion)), including upgrading aging pipes and water treatment facilities, constructing an additional facility to keep up with customer demand and launching a recycled water program. Improvements will be made and can be paid for with cash from higher upfront sewer rate increases (up to 53%) or financed to keep upfront sewer rate increases lower and more affordable. Shall the City of Boise City, Idaho, be authorized to keep upfront sewer rate increases lower and more affordable by issuing and selling one or more series of revenue bonds up to $570,000,000 ($570 million) over the next 10 years?"
- NO: Voting “NO” rejects bond financing, not the projects, and results in sharper upfront sewer rate increases (increase of up to 53% in 2022)
- YES: Voting “YES” authorizes bond fund funding of up to $570 million and results in smaller rate increases over 20 years (9.9% in 2022)
City Council
For the first time, Boise City Council members will be elected by district, pursuant to a new state law requiring cities with populations of 100,000 or more to elect council members by geographic district. This year, that is based on the 2010 Census. Under the new law, Meridian and Nampa are expected to hold council elections by district starting in 2023, as their populations exceeded 100,000 for the first time in the 2020 Census.
View a map and find your district here.
District 1
- David Jones
- Laura Metzler
- Luci Willits
District 3
- Nicholas Domeny
- Greg MacMillan
- Lisa E. Sanchez
- Maria Santa Cruz-Cernik
District 5
- Katie Fite
- J. "Crispin" Gravatt
- Steve Madden
- Holli Woodings
Because the terms of council members elected in 2019 and already serving in office cannot be shortened mid-term, only Districts 1, 3 and 5 have council races in the 2021 election. Boise council members are usually elected to four-year terms, but those elected this year will serve two-year terms, and Boise City Council seats for all five districts will be up for election in 2023.
City Council - The two candidates with the highest number of votes will be elected
- Marc "Captain" Degl'Innocenti
- Melissa Gindlesperger
- James Lemon
- Helen Russell
Eagle Fire District
Trustee, District 1
- Brad Pike Sr.
Trustee, District 3
- Kent Hemseri
- Josh Tanner
Mayor
- John G. Evans
- Hannah Ball
City Council
- Teresa Jorgensen
- John McCrostie
- Greta Mohr
- Bill Jacobs
City Council (Four-year term, two open positions)
- John B. Laraway
- Chris Bruce
- Martha Drake
- Tyson Garten
- Jeff Marler
City Council (Two-year term)
- Warren Christensen
Trustee Zone 3
- Eleanor Hurst
- Kyrsti Bruce
- Sallie Ann McArthur
Trustee Zone 4
- Kim Nixon
- Mike Ambler
City Council Seat 2
- Joe Borton
- Hunter Wolf
City Council Seat 4
- Treg A. Bernt
- Adam L. Nelson
City Council Seat 6
- Luke Cavener
- Scott Garbarino
- Mike Hon
City Council, Seat 3
- Ashley Freeman
- Kevan Wheelock
City Council Seat 4
- David P Hershey
Supplemental levy
- $14 million per year for two years (July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024)
- Purpose: Financing "any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on September 8, 2021.
- Impact on property taxpayer (estimated): $46.92 per $100,000 of assessed value -- same as the current levy, which expires June 30, 2022.
Board of Trustees - Zone map:
Zone 1
- Lori Ann Frasure
- Brent Hart
Zone 3
- Anita M. Beckman
- Angela Redford
Adams County: New Meadows
Mayor
- Julie Good
- Brad W. Steiner
Blaine County: Bellevue, Carey, Hailey, Ketchum: Blaine Co. School District: Wood River Fire Dist.
Trustee Zone 2
- Blanca Romero
- Tammy Prosper (write-in)
Trustee Zone 4
- Dan Turner
- Juanita Young
City Council
- Kathryn Goldman
- Chris Johnson
- Shaun Mahoney
Mayor
- Sara Mecham
- Randall Patterson
Council member (vote for two)
- Alyssa Cenarrusa
- Matthias (Matt) Harmon
- Clayton R. Mecham
General obligation bond
Ballot question: "Shall the city... issue and sell its negotiable general obligation bonds up to the amount of $950,000 for the purpose of reimbursing a portion of the costs of acquisition of certain real property and improvements thereon located at 116 S. River Street, and to pay costs of issuance of such bonds, said bonds due in such installments as fixed by the Mayor and Council of the City, the last installment due and payable not more than five years from the date of the bonds, as provided in Ordinance No. 1288 adopted by the Council of the City on August 30, 2021?"
Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $21 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Council seat 1
- Heidi Husbands
- Jane Drussel
- Tom DeAntonio
Council seat 2
- Kaz Thea
- Kris Wirth
Mayor
- Neil Bradshaw
- Spencer Cordovano
- Perry Boyle
- David Barovetto
City Council (vote for two)
- Amanda Breen
- Mickey Garcia
- Reid Stillman
- Courtney Hamilton
- Gwen Raney
Wood River Fire
$17 million bond
Ballot question: "SHALL THE DISTRICT BE AUTHORIZED TO INCUR AN INDEBTEDNESS AND ISSUE AND SELL ITS GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS IN THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $17,000,000 TO PAY THE COST OF CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW FIRE STATION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO EXISTING FACILITIES, THE BONDS TO MATURE AND TO BE PAYABLE FROM A LEVY OF TAXES FOR A TERM WHICH MAY BE LESS THAN BUT WHICH SHALL NOT EXCEED 25 YEARS, ALL AS MORE FULLY PROVIDED IN ORDINANCE NO. 2021-01, ADOPTED ON AUGUST 18, 2021?"
Purpose: Construction of new fire station, renovation of existing facilities, with related equipment and improvements.
Estimated annual cost to taxpayer: $72.60 per $100,000 of taxable assessed property value.
Boise County: Boise Basin School District; Crouch, Horseshoe Bend, Idaho City
Boise Basin School District
Trustee Zone 1
- Kaite Callahan
- Brandee Kline
Trustee Zone 2
- Tristan Chesire
- Brent Adamson
City of Crouch
Special non-property tax election
"Shall the City of Crouch, Idaho, adopt Ordinance No. 2021-02 (municipal non-property sales tax ordinance), which shall provide for the imposition and collection of, for a period of ten years, from its effective date of January 1, 2022, certain local-option non-property taxes as follows:"
- A 3% room occupancy charge on receipts from all short-term rental charges for hotel-motel rooms, condominium units, tourist homes, vacation rentals or other sleeping accommodations. Short-term is defined as 30 days or less.
- A 2% liquor-by-the-drink sales tax oon all sales at retail of liquor-by-the-drink including liquor, beer, wine, and all other alcoholic beverages, for consumption on the premises, or at any event or activity in the City of Crouch.
- A 2% tax on all sales of prepared meals subject to taxation under the Idaho State Sales Tax Act.
"The non-property tax revenue derived from and collected under this Ordinance shall be used for the following purposes:"
- City water system expansion and improvements
- Snow removal
- City street road paving, improvements and expansion
- Bicycle and walking paths
- City building improvements
- Public safety and sanitation
- City park acquisition
- Marketing, advertising and promotion of economic development
- A Capital Improvements Fund
City of Horseshoe Bend
Mayor
- Patrick B. Goff
Council member
- Patty Burgess
- Curtis Corvinus
Idaho City
Mayor
Jacqueline (Jackie) Bridwell
Kenny Everhart
Camas County: Fairfield
Council seats (may vote for two)
- Josh Bovey
- Doug Hoskinson
- John Pine
Canyon County: Caldwell, Greenleaf, Melba, Middleton, Nampa, Notus, Parma, Star, Wilder; Vallivue and West Ada school districts
Mayor
- Jorge D. Arancivia
- Nicole Hyland
- John McGee
- Chris Trakel
- Jarom Wagoner
City Council Seat 1
- Brad Doty
- Joe Martinez
- Mike Pollard
- Brett Slaughter
City Council Seat 2
- Dennis Callsen
- Shawn Harman
- Florina Ruvio
- Chuck Stadick
City Council Seat 3
- John Carter
- Robert M. (Rob) Hopper
- Diana Register
- Zachary Strong
Mayor
- Brad Holton
City Council Seat 3
- Rachel Brobeck
- Kurt Kopadt
City Council Seat 4
- Daniel F (Dan) Hyer
- Brandon Shores
Mayor
- Cory Dickard
City Council
- Hal W. Forsgren
- Chris Hindurliter
City Council
- Jeff Garner
- Rob Kiser
- David Murray
Mayor
- Debbie Kling
- Jerrold Smith
City Council Seat 1
- Rebecca L. Fisk
- Victor Rodriguez
City Council Seat 3
- Jeff Cornilles
- Natalie Jangula
City Council Seat 5
- Randy Haverfield
- Rosie Mustic
Mayor
- David Porterfield
- Randall Taylor
City Council: Two-year Term
- Devin Thomas Krasowski
City Council: Four-year Term
- Steven Ahlborn
- Bonnie M Emly
City Council: Four-year Term
- Von Bowman
- Scott R. Hoskins
- Michael Y Richard
City Council Seat 3
- Ashley Freeman
- Kevan Wheelock
City Council Seat 4
- David P. Hershey
City Council
- Darrell Jackson
- Tiffany Murray
Nampa Fire District
Commissioner Sub-District 2
- Paul Jones
- Kenneth W. Wroten
Wilder Fire District
Commissioner Sub-District 2
- Brandon Badiola – Write In Candidate
Trustee Zone 1
- Brittany Gish
- Trish Robertson
Trustee Zone 4
- Mike Ambler
- Kim Nixon
Trustee Zone 1
- Jay Clark
- Aleisha McConkie
Trustee Zone 2
- Kirk Adams
- Cynthia Powell
Trustee Zone 4
- Pamela Wagoner
Trustee Zone 3
- Tracey Pearson
- Chandra Reyna
Trustee Zone 4
- Sarah Riley
- Brook D. Taylor
Trustee Zone 5
- Jeff Kirkman
- Patrick Tanner
Trustee Zone 1
- John V. Baldazo
Trustee Zone 5
- Nikki R. Sorrell
Trustee Zone 1
- Dennis Atkinson
Trustee Zone 2
- Paige Goodson
- Stuart Beswick (write-in candidate)
Trustee Zone 5
- Onesimo Eguia
Trustee Zone 1
- Clay Christensen
- Jeff Forsberg
- Jackie Groves
Trustee Zone 2
- Jennifer Cox
Supplemental levy
- $14 million per year for two years (July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024)
- Purpose: Financing "any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on September 8, 2021.
- Impact on property taxpayer (estimated): $46.92 per $100,000 of assessed value -- same as the current levy, which expires June 30, 2022.
Trustee Zone 1 - Zone map
- Lori Ann Frasure
- Brent Hart
Trustee Zone 1
- Jeb Bechtel
Trustee Zone 2
- David Merrick (write-in candidate)
Trustee Zone 5
- Brittney Josoff
Middleton Recreation District
Director Sub-District 2
- Bo Mackey
- Shawn Maybon
Director Sub-District 3
- Mike Okamura
Director Sub-District 4
- Deborah Sandborgh
Greenleaf Cemetery District
Commissioner Sub-District 2
- Rodney E Comfort (write-in candidate)
Kuna Cemetery District
Commissioner Sub-District 3
- Jayne S. Davis
Melba Cemetery District
Commissioner Sub-District 3
- Kelly V Leavitt
Parma Cemetery District
Commissioner Sub-District 3
- Tom Sells
Pleasant Ridge Cemetery District
Commissioner Sub-District 3
- Connie J. Hill
Roswell Cemetery District
Sub District 1
- Robert Robins
Sub-District 2
- Gregg Story
Cassia County: Burley and Declo; Minidoka Co. School District levy
Mayor
- Steve Ormond
City Council (vote for three)
- Stegen Phillips
- Casey Andersen
- Jon R. Anderson
- Bryce Morgan
City of Declo
City Council (vote for two)
- Clinton W. Heward
- Orville Hormann
- Lamont Young
Declo Cemetery District
Sub-district 2
- Kathy D Eklund
Sub-district 3
- Pamela M Young
- Fred L. Darrington
Trustee Zone 4
- Mandy Baker
- Bruce B. Thompson
Supplemental levy
- $2.25 million per year for two years
- For the purpose of "paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating schools of the District."
- Estimated average annual cost to property taxpayer: $122.93 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value (same as current levy, which expires June 30, 2022; rate is not expected to change if levy is approved)
Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District
Sub-district 1
- Marshall Crosby Bishop
- Doug Fisher
Sub-district 3
- Brad Perkins (filed as write-in)
Custer County: Challis, Mackay, Stanley
City of Challis
Mayor
- Mike Barrett
- Cory Rice
Special revenue bond
- $3.5 million to pay for cost of constructing improvements to the city water system, to include improvements to water supply and fire flow.
- Bonds will be repaid solely from water system revenues over a period not to exceed 40 years.
City Council (vote for four)
- Greg Blackwell
- Mike Foster
- Richard S. Mangum
- Reva K. McConnell
- Dean Wall
- Wally Wallin
Trustee Zone 3
- Katelynn Jones
- Holly Seefried
Mayor
- Steve Botti
- John David Phillips
Elmore County: Glenns Ferry, King Hill, Mountain Home
Mayor
- William "Billy" Galloska
- Dan Upton
King Hill Rural Fire District
Commissioner District 2
- Tim A. Jess
Commissioner District 3
- Cliff Lisle
- Nathan Jones
Council member (vote for two)
- Daniel Brennan
- Becky Garvey
- William James
- Benjamin C Lee
- Nina Patterson
Mountain Home Rural Fire Protection District
Commissioner District 1
- Alan D. Roberts
- Gordon Mike Grimmett
Commissioner District 2
- Larry W. Jewett
Trustee Zone 4
- Connie Donahue
Gem County: Emmett; Gem Co. fire
Council- 3 open seats
- Gwen (Wendie) Earls
- Jody Harris
- Steve Nebeker
- Gary Resinkin
School board (vote for three)
- Mona (Moebar) Barnes
- Heather Chandler
- Janet Hines
- Caleb Hoobery
- Terry A. Jones
- Jennifer Standley
- Carmen N. Tyack
- Ronnie Weekes
Gem County Fire District #1
Sub District 2
- A. Ralph Gurney
- David Timony
Gooding County: Cities of Gooding and Wendell; Buhl and Hagerman school districts
Trustee Zone 2
- Les Harper
- Melissa J. Kippes
Supplemental levy
- $400,000 per year for two years
- For the purpose of "financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the district."
- Estimated cost to taxpayer: $50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed property value
- The district currently collects a levy of $54 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value; the current levy expires June 30, 2022
City of Gooding
Mayor
- Jeff Brekke
- Diane Houser
City council member (vote for two)
- Aubrey Cheney
- Chuck Cram
- Jerry Pierce
- Lai Lonnie Rogers
Hagerman Joint School District
Trustee Zone 1
- Dagny Bogaard
- Monte Osborne
City of Wendell
Mayor
- Rebecca Bunn Vipperman
- Brad Christopherson
Idaho County: Cottonwood, Grangeville, Kooskia, Stites, White Bird; Mountain View School District
Cottonwood School District
Trustee Zone 5
- Patricia R. Alfrey
- Casey Forsmann
- Justyn Hanson
Mountain View School District
Trustee Zone 3
- Donald Alm
- Vincent Rundhaug
- Rebecca J. Warden
- Bernadette "B" Edwards
Trustee Zone 5
- Larry Dunn
- Katrena Hauger
- Kaylana (Katie) A Matthews
City of Cottonwood
City Council - Four-year term (vote for two)
- Brett Miller
- Keith Holcomb
- Lynn Guyer
City Council - Two-year term (vote for one)
- Debby A. O'Neill
- Kristine Poxleitner Holthaus
City of Grangeville
Water Revenue Bond
- Up to $5.4 million over 40 years to pay the cost of constructing improvements to the city's water system
- To be paid for solely from water system revenues (no property tax authorized)
Wastewater Revenue Bond
- Up to $3.4 million over 40 years to pay the cost of constructing improvements to the city's wastewater system.
- To be paid for solely from wastewater system revenues (no property tax authorized)
City of Kooskia
City Council - vote for two
- Dannette L. Payton
- Tina Ulmer
- Bill Amos
City of Stites
City Council - vote for two
- Josh Bradley
- Write-in
City of White Bird
City Council - two-year term
- Jacob W. Eller
- Rob Beeson
Jerome County: Eden, Jerome, Minidoka school district levy
City of Eden
City Council (vote for two)
- Michelle Taylor
- Susan K. Vineyard
- Randy W. Bartlett
City of Jerome
Mayor
- David M. Davis
City Council (vote for two)
- Jason L. Peterson
- Bryan E. Craig
- Robert (Bob) Culver
Jerome School District
Board of Trustees Zone 2
- Jackie Cook
Minidoka Joint School District
Supplemental levy
- $2.25 million per year for two years
- For the purpose of "paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating schools of the District."
- Estimated average annual cost to property taxpayer: $122.93 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value (same as current levy, which expires June 30, 2022; rate is not expected to change if levy is approved)
West End Fire Protection District
Sub-district 2
- Greg Walton
- Michael R. McCall
Sub-district 3
- Steve Roberts
- Shane Oldham
Minidoka County: Burley, Heyburn, Rupert
Mayor
- Steve Ormond
Council member
- Casey Andersen
- Jon R Anderson
- Bryce L Morgan
- Stegen Phillips
Mayor
- Mark Rosa
- Dick Galbraith
Council member (vote for two)
- Dan Davidson
- Rick Tundag
- Chad Anderson
Council member - Four-year term (vote for two)
- Joel L Heward
- Tammy Jones
- Randy Thompson
Council member - Two-year term (vote for one)
- Kris Faux
Supplemental levy
- $2.25 million per year for two years
- For the purpose of "paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating schools of the District."
- Estimated average annual cost to property taxpayer: $122.93 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value (rate is not expected to change if levy is approved)
Trustee Zone 4
- Autumn Clark
- Mary Andersen
Sub-district 2
- Greg Walton
- Michael McCall
Sub-district 3
- Steve Roberts
- Shane Oldham
Owyhee County: Grand View, Homedale
City Council (vote for two)
- Terry L. Nielson
- Andrea Owens
Mayor
- Gheen Christofferson
- Mark Perea
City Council (vote for two)
- Michael Aebischer
- Kimberly Jo Murray
- Nathan Raabe
Payette County: City of Payette, New Plymouth school board
City of Payette
Mayor
- Craig L. Jensen
- Daniel Lopez
Council members (vote for three)
- Jackie Ashby
- Bobbie Black
- Tim Kettle
- Kathy L. Patrick
- Ray Wickersham
New Plymouth School District
Trustee Zone 3
- Dani Rollins
- Stephanie Wherry
Twin Falls County: Buhl, Filer, Hollister, Twin Falls
City Council (two four-year seats)
- Michael Higbee
- Amanda Hawkins
- Taylor Morse
City Council (two-year seat)
- Tracey Daluiso
- Desiree Romano
- Hailey Wadsworth
City of Hollister
Mayor
- Audrey Gonzalez
- Robyn Grover
City Council
- James E. LaRue
- Jacqueline Nieto
City Council seat 1
- Craig M. Kelley
- Patrick Patterson
- Jason Brown
- James Piersol
City Council seat 5
- Mike Allred
- Hannah J. Cameron
- Spencer Cutler
- Liyah Babayan
Rock Creek Fire
District 1
- Doug Fisher
- Marshall Crosby Bishop
District 3
- Brad Perkins (Write-in)
Board of Trustees Zone 1
- Paul Petit
- Adrian Preader
Board of Trustees Zone 2
- Les Harper
- Melissa J. Kippes
Board of Trustees Zone 5
- D. Greg Beal
- Jenni Lanting
Valley County: Cascade, Donnelly, McCall; Southern Valley Co. Recreation District
City of Cascade
City Council (vote for two)
- Denise V. Tangen
- Jason Speer
City of Donnelly
City Council (vote for two)
- Jacquelyn Henggeler
- Wendy Davenport
City of McCall
City Council (vote for three)
- Robert S. Giles
- Lyle Nelson
- Julie Thrower
- Cami Callan
McCall-Donnelly School District
Trustee Zone 3
- Jeremy Giffin
Trustee Zone 4
- Anna Ginney
- Laurie Erekson
- Doug Marolf
Southern Valley County Recreation District
Zone 1
- Dan Davis
- Patty Wold Giardina
Zone 3
- Larry Morton
Washington County: Weiser
City of Weiser
Council Member (vote for three)
- Sterling Blackwell
- Alicia A Cavazos
- Brian Heller
- Michael T Hopkins
- Christina Marie Stanley
- Sisto Zavala
Weiser School District
Trustee Zone 2
- Jim Brush
- Margaret Chipman