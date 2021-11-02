Voter guide: Local elections on November 2

See what's on the ballot around Southwest and Central Idaho. This year in Boise, whether you vote in a city council race will depend on where you live.

Editor's note: The above video is focused on Ada and Canyon counties, two counties where early-voting is underway through October 29.

City council seats and mayoral offices as well as seats on school, fire protection and cemetery boards are up for election on November 2 in Idaho. Also on the ballot in some communities: school levies and water/sewer bonds. As 2021 is an odd-numbered year, there are no federal, statewide or countywide offices or ballot measures.

While Election Day is Nov. 2, voting by absentee ballot or - in some counties - voting early in-person are options available ahead of that date.

Here are some deadlines to remember:

The application for an absentee ballot must be received by your county clerk's office no later than 5 p.m. on October 22.

For your vote to count, the clerk's office must receive your completed absentee ballot by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 2.

In-person early voting, in participating counties, closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.

If you have not already registered to vote, you can register at your polling place on Election Day.

The Idaho Secretary of State's Office maintains official election information on the Vote Idaho site, where you can request an absentee ballot, find your polling place, or find out more about how elections work in Idaho.

A county-by-county look at what's on the ballot follows below for 19 Idaho counties in KTVB's viewing area. This includes the southwestern, south-central, and central parts of the state. With the exception of Idaho County north of Riggins, all counties listed are entirely within the Mountain Time Zone.

As mentioned earlier, there are no statewide or countywide offices up for a vote this year. Participating cities are listed below the counties in each chapter heading. School districts named differently from any of the cities or counties are also listed there.

The order in which names appear in this guide is not necessarily the order in which they will appear on your ballot.