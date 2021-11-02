x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Voter guide: Local elections on November 2

See what's on the ballot around Southwest and Central Idaho. This year in Boise, whether you vote in a city council race will depend on where you live.

Jeremy Stiles

Play Video

Close Video

Editor's note: The above video is focused on Ada and Canyon counties, two counties where early-voting is underway through October 29.

City council seats and mayoral offices as well as seats on school, fire protection and cemetery boards are up for election on November 2 in Idaho. Also on the ballot in some communities: school levies and water/sewer bonds. As 2021 is an odd-numbered year, there are no federal, statewide or countywide offices or ballot measures.

While Election Day is Nov. 2, voting by absentee ballot or - in some counties - voting early in-person are options available ahead of that date.

Here are some deadlines to remember:

  • The application for an absentee ballot must be received by your county clerk's office no later than 5 p.m. on October 22.
  • For your vote to count, the clerk's office must receive your completed absentee ballot by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 2.
  • In-person early voting, in participating counties, closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.

If you have not already registered to vote, you can register at your polling place on Election Day.

The Idaho Secretary of State's Office maintains official election information on the Vote Idaho site, where you can request an absentee ballot, find your polling place, or find out more about how elections work in Idaho.

A county-by-county look at what's on the ballot follows below for 19 Idaho counties in KTVB's viewing area. This includes the southwestern, south-central, and central parts of the state. With the exception of Idaho County north of Riggins, all counties listed are entirely within the Mountain Time Zone.

As mentioned earlier, there are no statewide or countywide offices up for a vote this year. Participating cities are listed below the counties in each chapter heading. School districts named differently from any of the cities or counties are also listed there.

The order in which names appear in this guide is not necessarily the order in which they will appear on your ballot.

Unless otherwise noted, council and school board races are for four-year terms. In some races, voters will be asked to select more than one candidate. Also, elections are not being held at all for some seats that are uncontested. That is allowed under an Idaho law adopted in 2020

Ada County Boise, Eagle, Garden City, Kuna, Meridian, Star; West Ada School Dist.

City of Boise

Boise City Sewer District bond

  • How to pay for updates to the city's water renewal (sewer) system. The projects themselves have already been approved by the Boise City Council.

Text of ballot question: "To continue to protect the Boise River, ensure reliable sewer services, encourage economic development, and to take climate action, in October 2020 Boise City Council approved essential improvements to Boise's water renewal system (with an estimated replacement value of $3,000,000,000 ($3 billion)), including upgrading aging pipes and water treatment facilities, constructing an additional facility to keep up with customer demand and launching a recycled water program. Improvements will be made and can be paid for with cash from higher upfront sewer rate increases (up to 53%) or financed to keep upfront sewer rate increases lower and more affordable. Shall the City of Boise City, Idaho, be authorized to keep upfront sewer rate increases lower and more affordable by issuing and selling one or more series of revenue bonds up to $570,000,000 ($570 million) over the next 10 years?"

  • NO: Voting “NO” rejects bond financing, not the projects, and results in sharper upfront sewer rate increases (increase of up to 53% in 2022)
  • YES: Voting “YES” authorizes bond fund funding of up to $570 million and results in smaller rate increases over 20 years (9.9% in 2022)

City Council

For the first time, Boise City Council members will be elected by district, pursuant to a new state law requiring cities with populations of 100,000 or more to elect council members by geographic district. This year, that is based on the 2010 Census. Under the new law, Meridian and Nampa are expected to hold council elections by district starting in 2023, as their populations exceeded 100,000 for the first time in the 2020 Census.

View a map and find your district here.

District 1

  • David Jones
  • Laura Metzler
  • Luci Willits

District 3

  • Nicholas Domeny
  • Greg MacMillan
  • Lisa E. Sanchez
  • Maria Santa Cruz-Cernik

District 5

  • Katie Fite
  • J. "Crispin" Gravatt
  • Steve Madden
  • Holli Woodings

Because the terms of council members elected in 2019 and already serving in office cannot be shortened mid-term, only Districts 1, 3 and 5 have council races in the 2021 election. Boise council members are usually elected to four-year terms, but those elected this year will serve two-year terms, and Boise City Council seats for all five districts will be up for election in 2023.

City of Eagle

City Council - The two candidates with the highest number of votes will be elected

  • Marc "Captain" Degl'Innocenti
  • Melissa Gindlesperger
  • James Lemon
  • Helen Russell

Eagle Fire District

Trustee, District 1

  • Brad Pike Sr.

Trustee, District 3

  • Kent Hemseri
  • Josh Tanner

Garden City

Mayor

  • John G. Evans
  • Hannah Ball

City Council

  • Teresa Jorgensen
  • John McCrostie
  • Greta Mohr
  • Bill Jacobs

City of Kuna

City Council (Four-year term, two open positions)

  • John B. Laraway
  • Chris Bruce
  • Martha Drake
  • Tyson Garten
  • Jeff Marler

City Council (Two-year term)

  • Warren Christensen

Kuna School District

Trustee Zone 3

  • Eleanor Hurst
  • Kyrsti Bruce
  • Sallie Ann McArthur

Trustee Zone 4

  • Kim Nixon
  • Mike Ambler

City of Meridian

City Council Seat 2

  • Joe Borton 
  • Hunter Wolf

City Council Seat 4

  • Treg A. Bernt
  • Adam L. Nelson

City Council Seat 6

  • Luke Cavener
  • Scott Garbarino
  • Mike Hon

City of Star

City Council, Seat 3

  • Ashley Freeman    
  • Kevan Wheelock

City Council Seat 4

  • David P Hershey

West Ada School District

Supplemental levy

  • $14 million per year for two years (July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024)
  • Purpose: Financing "any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on September 8, 2021.
  • Impact on property taxpayer (estimated): $46.92 per $100,000 of assessed value -- same as the current levy, which expires June 30, 2022.

Board of Trustees - Zone map

Zone 1

  • Lori Ann Frasure
  • Brent Hart

Zone 3

  • Anita M. Beckman
  • Angela Redford


Adams County New Meadows

City of New Meadows

Mayor

  • Julie Good
  • Brad W. Steiner

Blaine County Bellevue, Carey, Hailey, Ketchum: Blaine Co. School District: Wood River Fire Dist.

Blaine County School District

Trustee Zone 2

  • Blanca Romero
  • Tammy Prosper (write-in)

Trustee Zone 4

  • Dan Turner
  • Juanita Young

City of Bellevue

City Council

  • Kathryn Goldman
  • Chris Johnson
  • Shaun Mahoney

City of Carey

Mayor

  • Sara Mecham
  • Randall Patterson

Council member (vote for two)

  • Alyssa Cenarrusa
  • Matthias (Matt) Harmon
  • Clayton R. Mecham

City of Hailey

General obligation bond

Ballot question: "Shall the city... issue and sell its negotiable general obligation bonds up to the amount of $950,000 for the purpose of reimbursing a portion of the costs of acquisition of certain real property and improvements thereon located at 116 S. River Street, and to pay costs of issuance of such bonds, said bonds due in such installments as fixed by the Mayor and Council of the City, the last installment due and payable not more than five years from the date of the bonds, as provided in Ordinance No. 1288 adopted by the Council of the City on August 30, 2021?"

Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $21 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

Council seat 1

  • Heidi Husbands
  • Jane Drussel
  • Tom DeAntonio

Council seat 2

  • Kaz Thea
  • Kris Wirth

City of Ketchum

Mayor

  • Neil Bradshaw
  • Spencer Cordovano
  • Perry Boyle
  • David Barovetto

City Council (vote for two)

  • Amanda Breen
  • Mickey Garcia
  • Reid Stillman
  • Courtney Hamilton
  • Gwen Raney

Wood River Fire

$17 million bond

Ballot question: "SHALL THE DISTRICT BE AUTHORIZED TO INCUR AN INDEBTEDNESS AND ISSUE AND SELL ITS GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS IN THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $17,000,000 TO PAY THE COST OF CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW FIRE STATION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO EXISTING FACILITIES, THE BONDS TO MATURE AND TO BE PAYABLE FROM A LEVY OF TAXES FOR A TERM WHICH MAY BE LESS THAN BUT WHICH SHALL NOT EXCEED 25 YEARS, ALL AS MORE FULLY PROVIDED IN ORDINANCE NO. 2021-01, ADOPTED ON AUGUST 18, 2021?"

Purpose: Construction of new fire station, renovation of existing facilities, with related equipment and improvements.

Estimated annual cost to taxpayer: $72.60 per $100,000 of taxable assessed property value.


Boise County Boise Basin School District; Crouch, Horseshoe Bend, Idaho City

Boise Basin School District

Trustee Zone 1

  • Kaite Callahan
  • Brandee Kline

Trustee Zone 2

  • Tristan Chesire
  • Brent Adamson

City of Crouch

Special non-property tax election

"Shall the City of Crouch, Idaho, adopt Ordinance No. 2021-02 (municipal non-property sales tax ordinance), which shall provide for the imposition and collection of, for a period of ten years, from its effective date of January 1, 2022, certain local-option non-property taxes as follows:"

  • A 3% room occupancy charge on receipts from all short-term rental charges for hotel-motel rooms, condominium units, tourist homes, vacation rentals or other sleeping accommodations. Short-term is defined as 30 days or less.
  • A 2% liquor-by-the-drink sales tax oon all sales at retail of liquor-by-the-drink including liquor, beer, wine, and all other alcoholic beverages, for consumption on the premises, or at any event or activity in the City of Crouch.
  • A 2% tax on all sales of prepared meals subject to taxation under the Idaho State Sales Tax Act.

"The non-property tax revenue derived from and collected under this Ordinance shall be used for the following purposes:"

  • City water system expansion and improvements
  • Snow removal
  • City street road paving, improvements and expansion
  • Bicycle and walking paths
  • City building improvements
  • Public safety and sanitation
  • City park acquisition
  • Marketing, advertising and promotion of economic development
  • A Capital Improvements Fund

City of Horseshoe Bend

Mayor

  • Patrick B. Goff

Council member

  • Patty Burgess
  • Curtis Corvinus

Idaho City

Mayor

Jacqueline (Jackie) Bridwell

Kenny Everhart


Camas County Fairfield

City of Fairfield

Council seats (may vote for two)

  • Josh Bovey
  • Doug Hoskinson
  • John Pine

Canyon County Caldwell, Greenleaf, Melba, Middleton, Nampa, Notus, Parma, Star, Wilder; Vallivue and West Ada school districts

City of Caldwell

Mayor

  • Jorge D. Arancivia
  • Nicole Hyland
  • John McGee
  • Chris Trakel
  • Jarom Wagoner

City Council Seat 1

  • Brad Doty
  • Joe Martinez
  • Mike Pollard
  • Brett Slaughter

City Council Seat 2

  • Dennis Callsen
  • Shawn Harman
  • Florina Ruvio
  • Chuck Stadick

City Council Seat 3

  • John Carter
  • Robert M. (Rob) Hopper
  • Diana Register
  • Zachary Strong

City of Greenleaf

Mayor

  • Brad Holton

City Council Seat 3

  • Rachel Brobeck
  • Kurt Kopadt

City Council Seat 4

  • Daniel F (Dan) Hyer
  • Brandon Shores

City of Melba

Mayor

  • Cory Dickard

City Council

  • Hal W. Forsgren
  • Chris Hindurliter

City of Middleton

City Council

  • Jeff Garner
  • Rob Kiser
  • David Murray

City of Nampa

Mayor

  • Debbie Kling
  • Jerrold Smith

City Council Seat 1

  • Rebecca L. Fisk
  • Victor Rodriguez

City Council Seat 3

  • Jeff Cornilles
  • Natalie Jangula

City Council Seat 5

  • Randy Haverfield
  • Rosie Mustic

City of Notus

Mayor

  • David Porterfield
  • Randall Taylor

City Council: Two-year Term

  • Devin Thomas Krasowski

City Council: Four-year Term

  • Steven Ahlborn
  • Bonnie M Emly

City of Parma

City Council: Four-year Term

  • Von Bowman
  • Scott R. Hoskins
  • Michael Y Richard

City of Star

City Council Seat 3

  • Ashley Freeman
  • Kevan Wheelock

City Council Seat 4

  • David P. Hershey

City of Wilder

City Council

  • Darrell Jackson
  • Tiffany Murray

Nampa Fire District

Commissioner Sub-District 2

  • Paul Jones
  • Kenneth W. Wroten

Wilder Fire District

Commissioner Sub-District 2

  • Brandon Badiola – Write In Candidate

Caldwell School District

Trustee Zone 1

  • Brittany Gish
  • Trish Robertson

Kuna School District

Trustee Zone 4

  • Mike Ambler
  • Kim Nixon

Middleton School District

Trustee Zone 1

  • Jay Clark
  • Aleisha McConkie

Trustee Zone 2

  • Kirk Adams
  • Cynthia Powell

Trustee Zone 4

  • Pamela Wagoner

Nampa School District

Trustee Zone 3

  • Tracey Pearson
  • Chandra Reyna

Trustee Zone 4

  • Sarah Riley
  • Brook D. Taylor

Trustee Zone 5

  • Jeff Kirkman
  • Patrick Tanner

Notus School District

Trustee Zone 1

  • John V. Baldazo

Trustee Zone 5

  • Nikki R. Sorrell

Parma School District

Trustee Zone 1

  • Dennis Atkinson

Trustee Zone 2

  • Paige Goodson
  • Stuart Beswick (write-in candidate)

Trustee Zone 5

  • Onesimo Eguia

Vallivue School District

Trustee Zone 1

  • Clay Christensen
  • Jeff Forsberg
  • Jackie Groves

Trustee Zone 2

  • Jennifer Cox

West Ada School District

Supplemental levy

  • $14 million per year for two years (July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024)
  • Purpose: Financing "any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on September 8, 2021.
  • Impact on property taxpayer (estimated): $46.92 per $100,000 of assessed value -- same as the current levy, which expires June 30, 2022.

Trustee Zone 1 - Zone map 

  • Lori Ann Frasure
  • Brent Hart

Wilder School District

Trustee Zone 1

  • Jeb Bechtel

Trustee Zone 2

  • David Merrick (write-in candidate)

Trustee Zone 5

  • Brittney Josoff

Middleton Recreation District

Director Sub-District 2

  • Bo Mackey
  • Shawn Maybon

Director Sub-District 3

  • Mike Okamura

Director Sub-District 4

  • Deborah Sandborgh

Greenleaf Cemetery District

Commissioner Sub-District 2

  • Rodney E Comfort (write-in candidate)

Kuna Cemetery District

Commissioner Sub-District 3

  • Jayne S. Davis

Melba Cemetery District

Commissioner Sub-District 3

  • Kelly V Leavitt

Parma Cemetery District

Commissioner Sub-District 3

  • Tom Sells

Pleasant Ridge Cemetery District

Commissioner Sub-District 3

  • Connie J. Hill

Roswell Cemetery District

Sub District 1

  • Robert Robins

Sub-District 2

  • Gregg Story

Cassia County Burley and Declo; Minidoka Co. School District levy

City of Burley

Mayor

  • Steve Ormond

City Council (vote for three)

  • Stegen Phillips
  • Casey Andersen
  • Jon R. Anderson
  • Bryce Morgan

City of Declo

City Council (vote for two)

  • Clinton W. Heward
  • Orville Hormann
  • Lamont Young

Declo Cemetery District

Sub-district 2

  • Kathy D Eklund

Sub-district 3

  • Pamela M Young
  • Fred L. Darrington

Cassia County School District

Trustee Zone 4

  • Mandy Baker
  • Bruce B. Thompson

Minidoka County School District

Supplemental levy

  • $2.25 million per year for two years
  • For the purpose of "paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating schools of the District."
  • Estimated average annual cost to property taxpayer: $122.93 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value (same as current levy, which expires June 30, 2022; rate is not expected to change if levy is approved)

Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District

Sub-district 1

  • Marshall Crosby Bishop
  • Doug Fisher

Sub-district 3

  • Brad Perkins (filed as write-in)


Custer County Challis, Mackay, Stanley

City of Challis

Mayor

  • Mike Barrett
  • Cory Rice

Special revenue bond

  • $3.5 million to pay for cost of constructing improvements to the city water system, to include improvements to water supply and fire flow.
  • Bonds will be repaid solely from water system revenues over a period not to exceed 40 years.

City of Mackay

City Council (vote for four)

  • Greg Blackwell
  • Mike Foster
  • Richard S. Mangum
  • Reva K. McConnell
  • Dean Wall
  • Wally Wallin

Mackay School District

Trustee Zone 3

  • Katelynn Jones
  • Holly Seefried

City of Stanley

Mayor

  • Steve Botti
  • John David Phillips

Elmore County Glenns Ferry, King Hill, Mountain Home

City of Glenns Ferry

Mayor

  • William "Billy" Galloska
  • Dan Upton

King Hill Rural Fire District

Commissioner District 2

  • Tim A. Jess

Commissioner District 3

  • Cliff Lisle
  • Nathan Jones

City of Mountain Home

Council member (vote for two)

  • Daniel Brennan
  • Becky Garvey
  • William James
  • Benjamin C Lee
  • Nina Patterson

Mountain Home Rural Fire Protection District

Commissioner District 1

  • Alan D. Roberts
  • Gordon Mike Grimmett

Commissioner District 2

  • Larry W. Jewett

Mountain Home School District

Trustee Zone 4

  • Connie Donahue

Gem County Emmett; Gem Co. fire

City of Emmett

Council- 3 open seats

  • Gwen (Wendie) Earls
  • Jody Harris
  • Steve Nebeker
  • Gary Resinkin

Emmett School District

School board (vote for three)

  • Mona (Moebar) Barnes
  • Heather Chandler
  • Janet Hines
  • Caleb Hoobery
  • Terry A. Jones
  • Jennifer Standley
  • Carmen N. Tyack
  • Ronnie Weekes

Gem County Fire District #1

Sub District 2

  • A. Ralph Gurney
  • David Timony

Gooding County Cities of Gooding and Wendell; Buhl and Hagerman school districts

Buhl Joint School District

Trustee Zone 2

  • Les Harper
  • Melissa J. Kippes

Supplemental levy

  • $400,000 per year for two years
  • For the purpose of "financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the district."
  • Estimated cost to taxpayer: $50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed property value
  • The district currently collects a levy of $54 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value; the current levy expires June 30, 2022

City of Gooding

Mayor

  • Jeff Brekke
  • Diane Houser

City council member (vote for two)

  • Aubrey Cheney
  • Chuck Cram
  • Jerry Pierce
  • Lai Lonnie Rogers

Hagerman Joint School District

Trustee Zone 1

  • Dagny Bogaard
  • Monte Osborne

City of Wendell

Mayor

  • Rebecca Bunn Vipperman
  • Brad Christopherson

Idaho County Cottonwood, Grangeville, Kooskia, Stites, White Bird; Mountain View School District

Cottonwood School District

Trustee Zone 5

  • Patricia R. Alfrey
  • Casey Forsmann
  • Justyn Hanson

Mountain View School District

Trustee Zone 3

  • Donald Alm
  • Vincent Rundhaug
  • Rebecca J. Warden
  • Bernadette "B" Edwards

Trustee Zone 5

  • Larry Dunn
  • Katrena Hauger
  • Kaylana (Katie) A Matthews

City of Cottonwood

City Council - Four-year term (vote for two)

  • Brett Miller
  • Keith Holcomb
  • Lynn Guyer

City Council - Two-year term (vote for one)

  • Debby A. O'Neill
  • Kristine Poxleitner Holthaus

City of Grangeville

Water Revenue Bond

  • Up to $5.4 million over 40 years to pay the cost of constructing improvements to the city's water system
  • To be paid for solely from water system revenues (no property tax authorized)

Wastewater Revenue Bond

  • Up to $3.4 million over 40 years to pay the cost of constructing improvements to the city's wastewater system.
  • To be paid for solely from wastewater system revenues (no property tax authorized)

City of Kooskia

City Council - vote for two

  • Dannette L. Payton
  • Tina Ulmer
  • Bill Amos

City of Stites

City Council - vote for two

  • Josh Bradley
  • Write-in

City of White Bird

City Council - two-year term

  • Jacob W. Eller
  • Rob Beeson

Jerome County Eden, Jerome, Minidoka school district levy

City of Eden

City Council (vote for two)

  • Michelle Taylor
  • Susan K. Vineyard
  • Randy W. Bartlett

City of Jerome

Mayor

  • David M. Davis

City Council (vote for two)

  • Jason L. Peterson
  • Bryan E. Craig
  • Robert (Bob) Culver

Jerome School District

Board of Trustees Zone 2

  • Jackie Cook

Minidoka Joint School District

Supplemental levy

  • $2.25 million per year for two years
  • For the purpose of "paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating schools of the District."
  • Estimated average annual cost to property taxpayer: $122.93 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value (same as current levy, which expires June 30, 2022; rate is not expected to change if levy is approved)

West End Fire Protection District

Sub-district 2

  • Greg Walton 
  • Michael R. McCall

Sub-district 3

  • Steve Roberts
  • Shane Oldham

Minidoka County Burley, Heyburn, Rupert

City of Burley

Mayor

  • Steve Ormond

Council member

  • Casey Andersen
  • Jon R Anderson
  • Bryce L Morgan
  • Stegen Phillips

City of Heyburn

Mayor

  • Mark Rosa
  • Dick Galbraith

Council member (vote for two)

  • Dan Davidson
  • Rick Tundag
  • Chad Anderson

City of Rupert

Council member - Four-year term (vote for two)

  • Joel L Heward
  • Tammy Jones
  • Randy Thompson

Council member - Two-year term (vote for one)

  • Kris Faux

Minidoka County Joint School District

Supplemental levy

  • $2.25 million per year for two years
  • For the purpose of "paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating schools of the District."
  • Estimated average annual cost to property taxpayer: $122.93 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value (rate is not expected to change if levy is approved)

Trustee Zone 4

  • Autumn Clark
  • Mary Andersen

West End Fire Protection District

Sub-district 2

  • Greg Walton
  • Michael McCall

Sub-district 3

  • Steve Roberts
  • Shane Oldham

Owyhee County Grand View, Homedale

City of Grand View

City Council (vote for two)

  • Terry L. Nielson
  • Andrea Owens

City of Homedale

Mayor

  • Gheen Christofferson
  • Mark Perea

City Council (vote for two)

  • Michael Aebischer
  • Kimberly Jo Murray
  • Nathan Raabe

Payette County City of Payette, New Plymouth school board

City of Payette

Mayor

  • Craig L. Jensen
  • Daniel Lopez

Council members (vote for three)

  • Jackie Ashby
  • Bobbie Black
  • Tim Kettle
  • Kathy L. Patrick
  • Ray Wickersham

New Plymouth School District

Trustee Zone 3

  • Dani Rollins
  • Stephanie Wherry

Twin Falls County Buhl, Filer, Hollister, Twin Falls

City of Buhl

City Council (two four-year seats)

  • Michael Higbee
  • Amanda Hawkins
  • Taylor Morse

City of Filer

City Council (two-year seat)

  • Tracey Daluiso
  • Desiree Romano
  • Hailey Wadsworth

City of Hollister

Mayor

  • Audrey Gonzalez
  • Robyn Grover

City Council

  • James E. LaRue
  • Jacqueline Nieto

City of Twin Falls

City Council seat 1

  • Craig M. Kelley
  • Patrick Patterson
  • Jason Brown
  • James Piersol

City Council seat 5

  • Mike Allred
  • Hannah J. Cameron
  • Spencer Cutler
  • Liyah Babayan

Rock Creek Fire

District 1

  • Doug Fisher
  • Marshall Crosby Bishop

District 3

  • Brad Perkins (Write-in)

Buhl School District

Board of Trustees Zone 1

  •  Paul Petit
  •  Adrian Preader

Board of Trustees Zone 2

  • Les Harper
  • Melissa J. Kippes

Filer School District

Board of Trustees Zone 5

  • D. Greg Beal
  • Jenni Lanting

Valley County Cascade, Donnelly, McCall; Southern Valley Co. Recreation District

City of Cascade

City Council (vote for two)

  • Denise V. Tangen
  • Jason Speer

City of Donnelly

City Council (vote for two)

  • Jacquelyn Henggeler
  • Wendy Davenport

City of McCall

City Council (vote for three)

  • Robert S. Giles
  • Lyle Nelson
  • Julie Thrower
  • Cami Callan

McCall-Donnelly School District

Trustee Zone 3

  • Jeremy Giffin

Trustee Zone 4

  • Anna Ginney
  • Laurie Erekson
  • Doug Marolf

Southern Valley County Recreation District

Zone 1

  • Dan Davis
  • Patty Wold Giardina

Zone 3

  • Larry Morton

Washington County Weiser

City of Weiser

Council Member (vote for three)

  • Sterling Blackwell
  • Alicia A Cavazos
  • Brian Heller
  • Michael T Hopkins
  • Christina Marie Stanley
  • Sisto Zavala

Weiser School District

Trustee Zone 2

  • Jim Brush
  • Margaret Chipman

Related Articles