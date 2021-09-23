Caldwell Mayor Nancolas gives final State of the City address

He will be speaking at 3 p.m. Thursday at Indian Creek Plaza. We will carry his speech live.

Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas will mark a historic milestone Thursday afternoon. The longtime mayor will deliver his final State of the City address.

He will be speaking at 3 p.m. Thursday at Indian Creek Plaza. The public is welcome to attend.

Nancolas is the longest serving mayor in Caldwell's history. By the time his term expires in January 2022, he will have been on the job for 24 years.



Earlier this spring the mayor announced that he won't run for re-election in November. He's been elected six times since 1997. The most recent election was in 2017 when he got more than 75% of the vote.

Nancolas said he looks forward to spending more time with his wife, two children and two grandchildren.

