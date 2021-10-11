Watch live at 6 p.m.: Meridian city council, school board candidates hold public forum

The meeting will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Ahead of the Nov. 2 election, the Meridian Mayor's Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) will host a candidate forum for Meridian's city council candidates on Monday night. Additionally, the Meridan Mayor's Senior Advisory Board (MSAB) will host a forum of the West Ada School District School Board candidates.

Both forums will be held back-to-back on Monday in the Meridian City Hall Council Chambers beginning at 6 p.m. The city council candidate forum will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. and the school board candidate forum will be held from 7:45-8:45 p.m.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the KTVB YouTube channel and KTVB.COM.

"I appreciate the leadership of MYAC and MSAB in bringing these forums to the community. Their efforts are providing voters an opportunity to meet with and hear from the candidates themselves on the issues," Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said in a statement. "It is an important element of our election process that they are helping to fulfill the need here in Meridian."

Below are the candidates for Meridian City Council:

City Council Seat 2

Joe Borton

Hunter Wolf

City Council Seat 4

Treg A. Bernt

Adam L. Nelson

City Council Seat 6

Luke Cavener

Scott Garbarino

Mike Hon

Below are the candidates for the West Ada School District School Board:

Zone 1

Lori Ann Frasure

Brent Hart

Zone 3

Anita M. Beckman

Angela Redford