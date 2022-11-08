Voters approve Idaho's special session constitutional amendment

Senate Joint Resolution 102 allows the Idaho Legislature to call itself back into session without the governor's approval.

IDAHO, USA — Idaho lawmakers will soon be able to call themselves back into session without the governor's approval. In Tuesday's general election, Senate Joint Resolution 102 (SJR 102) passed with 52% "yes" votes.

The constitutional amendment was decided by roughly 22,000 votes, with 99% of precincts reporting Wednesday night.

Idaho was one of only 14 states where the governor had the independent power to call the legislature back for special sessions.

SJR 102 allows the Idaho Legislature to call itself into a special session upon the request of 60% of lawmakers.

A special session called by the Idaho Legislature could last for weeks or months, whereas a special session from the Governor of Idaho can only last 20 days.

Many have come out against SJR 102, saying its a "legislative power grab," like former Idaho Governor Butch Otter. Jim Jones, former attorney general, wrote in an op-ed to the Idaho Press that, "The Legislature demonstrated the folly of that idea with its shameful, wasteful rump session last year."

Ron Nate, a former Republican Idaho House member, wrote in a blog to the Idaho Freedom Foundation that SJR 102 would help them act in their "proper role" in order to circumvent certain things the Governor can do without the permission of the legislature.

