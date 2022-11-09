Campaign signs must be removed by end of Thursday

The Ada County Highway District reminds candidates and residents that signs must be pulled within 48 hours after Tuesday's election.

IDAHO, USA — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is reminding that all candidates and residents must remove campaign signs within 48 hours of an election from public right-of-way areas.

ACHD allows a temporary sign placement but, for this election, the signs need to be removed by the end of the day on Thursday, Nov. 10.

If signs are not removed, they'll be collected by ACHD and taken to their headquarters in Garden City. Owners can then make arrangements to pick them up and could be charged for the cost of removing them.

For more information about the full policy people can go to ACHD's website or call 208-387-6100.

