How to find out more about the candidates on the 2020 ballot

With so much going on between now and the election, here's a simple guide on how to find out more about the candidates on your ballot.

BOISE, Idaho — We are seven weeks away from an election many are calling the biggest of our lifetime and get ready for the barrage of campaign ads.

Postcards and other mailers have begun showing up in your mailbox and for some, on your phone!

Your family members are probably complaining about the media on social media. When it comes to the way Facebook handles the upcoming election, changes are coming. It can all be overwhelming, but I want to help you cut through the noise. No worries. It all starts with an informed voter.

Whether a person is running for a school board or one of the seven candidates for president that are currently scheduled to be on Idaho's ballot, you can find a website specifically for their campaign. There you'll find the views on topics they care about the most.

You will also find social media profiles and how to donate to their campaign, which is the perfect spot to begin finding out how much money candidates raise for their campaign. It's all spelled out on Idaho's Secretary of State's website, which is also a perfect spot to find whos on the ballot, who has filed campaign finance reports, and everything you need to know on voting.