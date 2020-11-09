Voter Guide 2020: State and federal races for Idaho's November general election

BOISE, Idaho — The 2020 general election will be unlike anything our nation has ever seen before. Amid the backdrop of a worldwide pandemic, voters on Nov. 3 will decide which presidential candidate will lead the country for the next four years.
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden are the frontrunners in the presidential race. But Trump and Biden are not the only presidential candidates on Idaho ballots. Five third-party and independent candidates - including rapper Kanye West - are each making their case to become president.
Idaho voters will also be asked to choose their representatives in Congress. Incumbents Jim Risch, Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson are facing challenges from Democrats and third-party candidates.
With the coronavirus pandemic front-of-mind, a record number of voters are expected to cast their ballots by mail. Whether you're planning to vote absentee or in person, take a look at our Voter Guide where we aim to answer any questions or concerns you might have about voting in this election.
County clerks are still in the process of putting ballots together. KTVB will provide a county-by-county guide to all local elections once that information is available.
Below you find a breakdown of statewide and legislative races:
Candidates for United States Offices
President
- CON Don Blankenship
- William Mohr (VP)
- Campaign website
- DEM Joseph R. Biden
- Kamala D. Harris (VP)
- Campaign website
- LIB Jo Jorgensen
- Spike Cohen (VP)
- Campaign website
- REP Donald J Trump
- Michael R. Pence (VP)
- Campaign website
- IND Rocky "Rocky" De La Fuente
- Darcy G. Richardson (VP)
- Campaign website
- IND Brock Pierce
- Karla Ballard (VP)
- Campaign website
- IND Kanye West
- Michelle Tidball (VP)
- Campaign website
United States Senator
United States Representative (District 1)
United States Representative (District 2)
Candidates for Idaho Legislature
Note: If you are unsure which legislative district you live in, that information along with a polling place lookup, can be found here.
Legislative District #1
State Senator
- DEM Vera Gadman
- REP Jim Woodward
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Gail Bolin
- REP Heather Scott
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Stephen F. Howlett
- REP Sage G. Dixon
Legislative District #2
State Senator
- REP Steve Vick
State Representative, Position A
- REP Vito Barbieri
State Representative, Position B
- LIB Jennifer Luoma
- REP Doug "Doug O" Okuniewicz
Legislative District #3
State Senator
- REP Peter Riggs
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Christopher S. Matthews
- REP Ron Mendive
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Teresa Borrenpohl
- REP Tony Wisniewski
Legislative District #4
State Senator
- DEM Sharon "Shari" L Williams
- REP Mary Souza
State Representative, Position A
- REP Jim Addis
State Representative, Position B
- REP Paul Amador
Legislative District #5
State Senator
- DEM David Nelson
- REP Dan Foreman
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Dulce Kersting-Lark
- REP Brandon Mitchell
State Representative, Position B
- CON James Hartley*
- DEM Renee Love
- REP Caroline Nilsson Troy
Legislative District #6
State Senator
- REP Dan Johnson
State Representative, Position A
- REP Aaron von Ehlinger
State Representative, Position B
- REP Mike Kingsley
Legislative District #7
State Senator
- REP Carl G. Crabtree
State Representative, Position A
- REP Priscilla Giddings
State Representative, Position B
- REP Charlie Shepherd
Legislative District #8
State Senator
- CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
- REP Steven Thayn
- IND Bill Sifford
State Representative, Position A
- REP Terry Gestrin
State Representative, Position B
- REP Dorothy Moon
Legislative District #9
State Senator
- REP Abby Lee
State Representative, Position A
- REP Ryan Kerby
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Allen Schmid
- REP Judy Boyle
Legislative District #10
State Senator
- DEM Toni Ferro
- REP Jim Rice
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Rebecca Yamamoto Hanson
- REP Julie Yamamoto
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln
- REP Greg Chaney
Legislative District #11
State Senator
- REP Patti Anne Lodge
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Jacob Lowder
- REP Scott Syme
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Edward Savala
- REP Tammy Nichols
Legislative District #12
State Senator
- DEM Chelle Gluch
- REP Todd Lakey
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Pat Day Hartwell
- REP Bruce D. Skaug
State Representative, Position B
- REP Rick D. Youngblood
Legislative District #13
State Senator
- DEM Melissa Sue Robinson
- REP Jeff C Agenbroad
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Jason Kutchma
- REP Brent J. Crane
State Representative, Position B
- LIB Jess S Smith
- REP Ben Adams
Legislative District #14
State Senator
- REP C. Scott Grow
- IND Ellen B. Spencer
State Representative, Position A
- REP Mike Moyle
- IND Cindy Currie
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Shelley Brock
- REP Gayann DeMordaunt
Legislative District #15
State Senator
- DEM Rick Just
- REP Fred S. Martin
State Representative, Position A
- CON David W. Hartigan
- DEM Steve Berch
- REP Patrick E. McDonald
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Jake Ellis
- REP Codi Galloway
Legislative District #16
State Senator
- DEM Grant Burgoyne
- REP LeeJoe Lay
State Representative, Position A
- DEM John McCrostie
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Colin Nash
- REP Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson
Legislative District #17
State Senator
- DEM Ali Rabe
- REP Gary L. Smith
State Representative, Position A
- DEM John Gannon
- REP Brittany Love
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Sue Chew
- REP Anthony T. Dephue
Legislative District #18
State Senator
- DEM Janie Ward-Engelking
- REP Mark A. Bost
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Ilana Rubel
- REP Gary M. Childe
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Brooke Green
- REP Pete Thomas
Legislative District #19
State Senator
- DEM Melissa Wintrow
- REP Aaron J. Tribble
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Lauren Necochea
- REP Jim Feederle
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Chris Mathias
- REP James F. Jacobson
Legislative District #20
State Senator
- REP Chuck Winder
State Representative, Position A
- CON Daniel S. Weston
- DEM Pat Soulliere
- REP Joe A. Palmer
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Samantha 'Sammy' Hager
- REP James Holtzclaw
Legislative District #21
State Senator
- DEM Dawn Pierce
- REP Regina Bayer
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Donald Williamson
- REP Steven C. Harris
State Representative, Position B
- LIB Lisa Adams
- REP Greg Ferch
Legislative District #22
State Senator
- DEM Mik Lose
- REP Lori Den Hartog
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Diane Jensen
- REP John Vander Woude
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Nina Turner
- REP Jason A. Monks
Legislative District #23
State Senator
- DEM Laura Bellegante
- REP Christy Zito
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Benjamin Lee
- REP Matthew Bundy
State Representative, Position B
- CON Tony Ullrich
- DEM Michael Oliver
- REP Megan C. Blanksma
Legislative District #24
State Senator
- REP Lee Heider
- IND Rocky Ferrenburg
State Representative, Position A
- CON Paul Thompson
- REP Lance Clow
State Representative, Position B
- REP Linda Wright Hartgen
Legislative District #25
State Senator
- REP Jim Patrick
State Representative, Position A
- REP Laurie Lickley
State Representative, Position B
- REP Clark Kauffman
Legislative District #26
State Senator
- DEM Michelle Stennett
- REP Eric Parker
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Muffy Davis
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Sally J Toone
- REP William K Thorpe
Legislative District #27
State Senator
- REP Kelly Arthur Anthon
State Representative, Position A
- REP Scott Bedke
State Representative, Position B
- REP Fred Wood
Legislative District #28
State Senator
- LIB Dan Karlan
- REP Jim Guthrie
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Mike Saville
- REP Randy Armstrong
State Representative, Position B
- REP Kevin Andrus
Legislative District #29
State Senator
- DEM Mark Nye
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Chris Abernathy
- REP Dustin Whitney Manwaring
State Representative, Position B
- DEM James D. Ruchti
Legislative District #30
State Senator
- REP Kevin Cook
State Representative, Position A
- REP Gary L Marshall
State Representative, Position B
- REP Wendy Horman
Legislative District #31
State Senator
- REP Steve Bair
State Representative, Position A
- REP David M. Cannon
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Travis Oler
- REP Julianne Young
Legislative District #32
State Senator
- REP Mark Harris
State Representative, Position A
- REP Marc Gibbs
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Bill Leake
- REP Chad Christensen
Legislative District #33
State Senator
- REP Dave Lent
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Miranda Marquit
- REP Barbara Ehardt
State Representative, Position B
- DEM David Roth
- REP Marco Erickson
Legislative District #34
State Senator
- REP Doug Ricks
State Representative, Position A
- REP Jon O Weber
State Representative, Position B
- REP Ron Nate
Legislative District #35
State Senator
- REP Van Burtenshaw
State Representative, Position A
- REP Karey Hanks
State Representative, Position B
- REP Rod Furniss
