Voter Guide 2020: State and federal races for Idaho's November general election

A breakdown of the candidates for presidential, congressional and legislative offices on Idaho ballots.

BOISE, Idaho — The 2020 general election will be unlike anything our nation has ever seen before. Amid the backdrop of a worldwide pandemic, voters on Nov. 3 will decide which presidential candidate will lead the country for the next four years.

President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden are the frontrunners in the presidential race. But Trump and Biden are not the only presidential candidates on Idaho ballots. Five third-party and independent candidates - including rapper Kanye West - are each making their case to become president.

Idaho voters will also be asked to choose their representatives in Congress. Incumbents Jim Risch, Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson are facing challenges from Democrats and third-party candidates.

With the coronavirus pandemic front-of-mind, a record number of voters are expected to cast their ballots by mail. Whether you're planning to vote absentee or in person, take a look at our Voter Guide where we aim to answer any questions or concerns you might have about voting in this election.

County clerks are still in the process of putting ballots together. KTVB will provide a county-by-county guide to all local elections once that information is available.

Below you find a breakdown of statewide and legislative races:

Candidates for United States Offices

President

United States Senator

CON Ray J. Writz - website

DEM Paulette Jordan - website

REP Jim Risch - website

IND Natalie M Fleming - website

United States Representative (District 1)

DEM Rudy Soto - website

LIB Joe Evans - website

REP Russ Fulcher - website

United States Representative (District 2)

CON Pro-Life (a person, formerly known as Marvin Richardson)

DEM C. Aaron Swisher - website

LIB Idaho Sierra Law*

REP Mike Simpson - website

Candidates for Idaho Legislature

Note: If you are unsure which legislative district you live in, that information along with a polling place lookup, can be found here.

Legislative District #1

State Senator

DEM Vera Gadman

REP Jim Woodward

State Representative, Position A

DEM Gail Bolin

REP Heather Scott

State Representative, Position B

DEM Stephen F. Howlett

REP Sage G. Dixon

Legislative District #2

State Senator

REP Steve Vick

State Representative, Position A

REP Vito Barbieri

State Representative, Position B

LIB Jennifer Luoma

REP Doug "Doug O" Okuniewicz

Legislative District #3

State Senator

REP Peter Riggs

State Representative, Position A

DEM Christopher S. Matthews

REP Ron Mendive

State Representative, Position B

DEM Teresa Borrenpohl

REP Tony Wisniewski

Legislative District #4

State Senator

DEM Sharon "Shari" L Williams

REP Mary Souza

State Representative, Position A

REP Jim Addis

State Representative, Position B

REP Paul Amador

Legislative District #5

State Senator

DEM David Nelson

REP Dan Foreman

State Representative, Position A

DEM Dulce Kersting-Lark

REP Brandon Mitchell

State Representative, Position B

CON James Hartley*

DEM Renee Love

REP Caroline Nilsson Troy

Legislative District #6

State Senator

REP Dan Johnson

State Representative, Position A

REP Aaron von Ehlinger

State Representative, Position B

REP Mike Kingsley

Legislative District #7

State Senator

REP Carl G. Crabtree

State Representative, Position A

REP Priscilla Giddings

State Representative, Position B

REP Charlie Shepherd

Legislative District #8

State Senator

CON Kirsten Faith Richardson

REP Steven Thayn

IND Bill Sifford

State Representative, Position A

REP Terry Gestrin

State Representative, Position B

REP Dorothy Moon

Legislative District #9

State Senator

REP Abby Lee

State Representative, Position A

REP Ryan Kerby

State Representative, Position B

DEM Allen Schmid

REP Judy Boyle

Legislative District #10

State Senator

DEM Toni Ferro

REP Jim Rice

State Representative, Position A

DEM Rebecca Yamamoto Hanson

REP Julie Yamamoto

State Representative, Position B

DEM Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln

REP Greg Chaney

Legislative District #11

State Senator

REP Patti Anne Lodge

State Representative, Position A

DEM Jacob Lowder

REP Scott Syme

State Representative, Position B

DEM Edward Savala

REP Tammy Nichols

Legislative District #12

State Senator

DEM Chelle Gluch

REP Todd Lakey

State Representative, Position A

DEM Pat Day Hartwell

REP Bruce D. Skaug

State Representative, Position B

REP Rick D. Youngblood

Legislative District #13

State Senator

DEM Melissa Sue Robinson

REP Jeff C Agenbroad

State Representative, Position A

DEM Jason Kutchma

REP Brent J. Crane

State Representative, Position B

LIB Jess S Smith

REP Ben Adams

Legislative District #14

State Senator

REP C. Scott Grow

IND Ellen B. Spencer

State Representative, Position A

REP Mike Moyle

IND Cindy Currie

State Representative, Position B

DEM Shelley Brock

REP Gayann DeMordaunt

Legislative District #15

State Senator

DEM Rick Just

REP Fred S. Martin

State Representative, Position A

CON David W. Hartigan

DEM Steve Berch

REP Patrick E. McDonald

State Representative, Position B

DEM Jake Ellis

REP Codi Galloway

Legislative District #16

State Senator

DEM Grant Burgoyne

REP LeeJoe Lay

State Representative, Position A

DEM John McCrostie

State Representative, Position B

DEM Colin Nash

REP Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson

Legislative District #17

State Senator

DEM Ali Rabe

REP Gary L. Smith

State Representative, Position A

DEM John Gannon

REP Brittany Love

State Representative, Position B

DEM Sue Chew

REP Anthony T. Dephue

Legislative District #18

State Senator

DEM Janie Ward-Engelking

REP Mark A. Bost

State Representative, Position A

DEM Ilana Rubel

REP Gary M. Childe

State Representative, Position B

DEM Brooke Green

REP Pete Thomas

Legislative District #19

State Senator

DEM Melissa Wintrow

REP Aaron J. Tribble

State Representative, Position A

DEM Lauren Necochea

REP Jim Feederle

State Representative, Position B

DEM Chris Mathias

REP James F. Jacobson

Legislative District #20

State Senator

REP Chuck Winder

State Representative, Position A

CON Daniel S. Weston

DEM Pat Soulliere

REP Joe A. Palmer

State Representative, Position B

DEM Samantha 'Sammy' Hager

REP James Holtzclaw

Legislative District #21

State Senator

DEM Dawn Pierce

REP Regina Bayer

State Representative, Position A

DEM Donald Williamson

REP Steven C. Harris

State Representative, Position B

LIB Lisa Adams

REP Greg Ferch

Legislative District #22

State Senator

DEM Mik Lose

REP Lori Den Hartog

State Representative, Position A

DEM Diane Jensen

REP John Vander Woude

State Representative, Position B

DEM Nina Turner

REP Jason A. Monks

Legislative District #23

State Senator

DEM Laura Bellegante

REP Christy Zito

State Representative, Position A

DEM Benjamin Lee

REP Matthew Bundy

State Representative, Position B

CON Tony Ullrich

DEM Michael Oliver

REP Megan C. Blanksma

Legislative District #24

State Senator

REP Lee Heider

IND Rocky Ferrenburg

State Representative, Position A

CON Paul Thompson

REP Lance Clow

State Representative, Position B

REP Linda Wright Hartgen

Legislative District #25

State Senator

REP Jim Patrick

State Representative, Position A

REP Laurie Lickley

State Representative, Position B

REP Clark Kauffman

Legislative District #26

State Senator

DEM Michelle Stennett

REP Eric Parker

State Representative, Position A

DEM Muffy Davis

State Representative, Position B

DEM Sally J Toone

REP William K Thorpe

Legislative District #27

State Senator

REP Kelly Arthur Anthon

State Representative, Position A

REP Scott Bedke

State Representative, Position B

REP Fred Wood

Legislative District #28

State Senator

LIB Dan Karlan

REP Jim Guthrie

State Representative, Position A

DEM Mike Saville

REP Randy Armstrong

State Representative, Position B

REP Kevin Andrus

Legislative District #29

State Senator

DEM Mark Nye

State Representative, Position A

DEM Chris Abernathy

REP Dustin Whitney Manwaring

State Representative, Position B

DEM James D. Ruchti

Legislative District #30

State Senator

REP Kevin Cook

State Representative, Position A

REP Gary L Marshall

State Representative, Position B

REP Wendy Horman

Legislative District #31

State Senator

REP Steve Bair

State Representative, Position A

REP David M. Cannon

State Representative, Position B

DEM Travis Oler

REP Julianne Young

Legislative District #32

State Senator

REP Mark Harris

State Representative, Position A

REP Marc Gibbs

State Representative, Position B

DEM Bill Leake

REP Chad Christensen

Legislative District #33

State Senator

REP Dave Lent

State Representative, Position A

DEM Miranda Marquit

REP Barbara Ehardt

State Representative, Position B

DEM David Roth

REP Marco Erickson

Legislative District #34

State Senator

REP Doug Ricks

State Representative, Position A

REP Jon O Weber

State Representative, Position B

REP Ron Nate

Legislative District #35

State Senator

REP Van Burtenshaw

State Representative, Position A

REP Karey Hanks

State Representative, Position B

REP Rod Furniss

Watch more Idaho politics: