Voter Guide 2020: State and federal races for Idaho's November general election

A breakdown of the candidates for presidential, congressional and legislative offices on Idaho ballots.
BOISE, Idaho — The 2020 general election will be unlike anything our nation has ever seen before. Amid the backdrop of a worldwide pandemic, voters on Nov. 3 will decide which presidential candidate will lead the country for the next four years.

President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden are the frontrunners in the presidential race. But Trump and Biden are not the only presidential candidates on Idaho ballots. Five third-party and independent candidates - including rapper Kanye West - are each making their case to become president.

Idaho voters will also be asked to choose their representatives in Congress. Incumbents Jim Risch, Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson are facing challenges from Democrats and third-party candidates.

With the coronavirus pandemic front-of-mind, a record number of voters are expected to cast their ballots by mail. Whether you're planning to vote absentee or in person, take a look at our Voter Guide where we aim to answer any questions or concerns you might have about voting in this election.

County clerks are still in the process of putting ballots together. KTVB will provide a county-by-county guide to all local elections once that information is available.

Below you find a breakdown of statewide and legislative races:

Candidates for United States Offices

President

United States Senator

United States Representative (District 1)

United States Representative (District 2)

  • CON Pro-Life (a person, formerly known as Marvin Richardson)
  • DEM C. Aaron Swisher - website
  • LIB Idaho Sierra Law*
  • REP Mike Simpson - website

Candidates for Idaho Legislature

Note: If you are unsure which legislative district you live in, that information along with a polling place lookup, can be found here.

Legislative District #1

State Senator

  • DEM Vera Gadman
  • REP Jim Woodward

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Gail Bolin
  • REP Heather Scott

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Stephen F. Howlett
  • REP Sage G. Dixon

Legislative District #2

State Senator

  • REP Steve Vick

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Vito Barbieri

State Representative, Position B

  • LIB Jennifer Luoma
  • REP Doug "Doug O" Okuniewicz

Legislative District #3

State Senator

  • REP Peter Riggs

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Christopher S. Matthews
  • REP Ron Mendive

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Teresa Borrenpohl
  • REP Tony Wisniewski

Legislative District #4

State Senator

  • DEM Sharon "Shari" L Williams
  • REP Mary Souza

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Jim Addis

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Paul Amador

Legislative District #5

State Senator

  • DEM David Nelson
  • REP Dan Foreman

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Dulce Kersting-Lark
  • REP Brandon Mitchell

State Representative, Position B

  • CON James Hartley*
  • DEM Renee Love
  • REP Caroline Nilsson Troy

Legislative District #6

State Senator

  • REP Dan Johnson

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Aaron von Ehlinger

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Mike Kingsley

Legislative District #7

State Senator

  • REP Carl G. Crabtree

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Priscilla Giddings

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Charlie Shepherd

Legislative District #8

State Senator

  • CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
  • REP Steven Thayn
  • IND Bill Sifford

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Terry Gestrin

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Dorothy Moon

Legislative District #9

State Senator

  • REP Abby Lee

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Ryan Kerby

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Allen Schmid
  • REP Judy Boyle

Legislative District #10

State Senator

  • DEM Toni Ferro
  • REP Jim Rice

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Rebecca Yamamoto Hanson
  • REP Julie Yamamoto

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln
  • REP Greg Chaney

Legislative District #11

State Senator

  • REP Patti Anne Lodge

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Jacob Lowder
  • REP Scott Syme

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Edward Savala
  • REP Tammy Nichols

Legislative District #12

State Senator

  • DEM Chelle Gluch
  • REP Todd Lakey

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Pat Day Hartwell
  • REP Bruce D. Skaug

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Rick D. Youngblood

Legislative District #13

State Senator

  • DEM Melissa Sue Robinson
  • REP Jeff C Agenbroad

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Jason Kutchma
  • REP Brent J. Crane

State Representative, Position B

  • LIB Jess S Smith
  • REP Ben Adams

Legislative District #14

State Senator

  • REP C. Scott Grow
  • IND Ellen B. Spencer

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Mike Moyle
  • IND Cindy Currie

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Shelley Brock
  • REP Gayann DeMordaunt

Legislative District #15

State Senator 

  • DEM Rick Just
  • REP Fred S. Martin

State Representative, Position A

  • CON David W. Hartigan
  • DEM Steve Berch
  • REP Patrick E. McDonald

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Jake Ellis
  • REP Codi Galloway

Legislative District #16

State Senator

  • DEM Grant Burgoyne
  • REP LeeJoe Lay

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM John McCrostie

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Colin Nash
  • REP Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson

Legislative District #17

State Senator

  • DEM Ali Rabe
  • REP Gary L. Smith

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM John Gannon
  • REP Brittany Love

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Sue Chew
  • REP Anthony T. Dephue

Legislative District #18

State Senator

  • DEM Janie Ward-Engelking
  • REP Mark A. Bost

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Ilana Rubel
  • REP Gary M. Childe

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Brooke Green
  • REP Pete Thomas

Legislative District #19

State Senator

  • DEM Melissa Wintrow
  • REP Aaron J. Tribble

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Lauren Necochea
  • REP Jim Feederle

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Chris Mathias
  • REP James F. Jacobson

Legislative District #20

State Senator

  • REP Chuck Winder

State Representative, Position A

  • CON Daniel S. Weston
  • DEM Pat Soulliere
  • REP Joe A. Palmer

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Samantha 'Sammy' Hager
  • REP James Holtzclaw

Legislative District #21

State Senator

  • DEM Dawn Pierce
  • REP Regina Bayer

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Donald Williamson
  • REP Steven C. Harris

State Representative, Position B

  • LIB Lisa Adams
  • REP Greg Ferch

Legislative District #22

State Senator

  • DEM Mik Lose
  • REP Lori Den Hartog

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Diane Jensen
  • REP John Vander Woude

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Nina Turner
  • REP Jason A. Monks

Legislative District #23

State Senator

  • DEM Laura Bellegante
  • REP Christy Zito

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Benjamin Lee
  • REP Matthew Bundy

State Representative, Position B

  • CON Tony Ullrich
  • DEM Michael Oliver
  • REP Megan C. Blanksma

Legislative District #24

State Senator

  • REP Lee Heider
  • IND Rocky Ferrenburg

State Representative, Position A

  • CON Paul Thompson
  • REP Lance Clow

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Linda Wright Hartgen

Legislative District #25

State Senator

  • REP Jim Patrick

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Laurie Lickley

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Clark Kauffman

Legislative District #26

State Senator

  • DEM Michelle Stennett
  • REP Eric Parker

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Muffy Davis

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Sally J Toone
  • REP William K Thorpe

Legislative District #27

State Senator

  • REP Kelly Arthur Anthon

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Scott Bedke

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Fred Wood

Legislative District #28

State Senator

  • LIB Dan Karlan
  • REP Jim Guthrie

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Mike Saville
  • REP Randy Armstrong

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Kevin Andrus

Legislative District #29

State Senator

  • DEM Mark Nye

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Chris Abernathy
  • REP Dustin Whitney Manwaring

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM James D. Ruchti

Legislative District #30

State Senator

  • REP Kevin Cook

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Gary L Marshall

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Wendy Horman

Legislative District #31

State Senator

  • REP Steve Bair

State Representative, Position A

  • REP David M. Cannon

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Travis Oler
  • REP Julianne Young

Legislative District #32

State Senator

  • REP Mark Harris

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Marc Gibbs

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Bill Leake
  • REP Chad Christensen

Legislative District #33

State Senator

  • REP Dave Lent

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Miranda Marquit
  • REP Barbara Ehardt

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM David Roth
  • REP Marco Erickson

Legislative District #34

State Senator

  • REP Doug Ricks

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Jon O Weber

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Ron Nate

Legislative District #35

State Senator

  • REP Van Burtenshaw

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Karey Hanks

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Rod Furniss

