Crouch voters approve local sales taxes on lodging, drinks and restaurant meals

The new taxes will take effect in January 2022.

CROUCH, Idaho — The City of Crouch will collect new local-option sales taxes on short-term rentals, alcoholic drinks and restaurant meals starting next year.

Voters in Crouch, located in Boise County's Garden Valley area, approved the special taxes in Tuesday's election by a vote of 43-22.

The three new taxes, voted on as one measure, are as follows:

A 3% room occupancy charge on all short-term rentals of 30 days or less, including hotels and motels, condos, and vacation homes.

A 2% sales tax on liquor-by-the-drink. That includes all alcoholic beverages sold for consumption on the premises of a business such as a bar and at any event or activity in the City of Crouch.

A 2% sales tax on prepared meals already subject to the Idaho State Sales Tax.

Those taxes are in addition to the regular 6% Idaho state sales tax.

The taxes will take effect on January 1, 2022, and will remain in effect for ten years.

Idaho law allows resort towns to levy local-option sales tax with at least 60% approval from voters within those cities.

The ordinance listed on the ballot and approved in Crouch states that the revenue from those taxes will be used for several purposes within the city, including snow removal; public safety and sanitation; acquiring land for city parks; expansion and improvements to the city's water system, roads, bicycle and walking paths, and city buildings; as well as marketing, advertising and promotion of economic development.

Watch more 'Growing Idaho':