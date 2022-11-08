Constitutional amendment SJR 102: Election live updates

The proposed amendment would allow the Legislature to call themselves into session with a 60% vote by House and Senate members.

IDAHO, USA — Should the Idaho Legislature be allowed to call itself back into session?

Senate Joint Resolution 102 (SJR 102) is up on the ballot this year. This proposed amendment to Idaho's Constitution would would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session upon the request of 60% of the members.

A special session called by the Idaho Legislature could last for weeks or months, whereas a special session from the Governor of Idaho can only last 20 days.

Many have come out against SJR 102, saying its a "legislative power grab," like former Idaho Governor Butch Otter. Jim Jones, former attorney general, wrote in an op-ed to the Idaho Press that, "The Legislature demonstrated the folly of that idea with its shameful, wasteful rump session last year."

Ron Nate, a former Republican Idaho House member, wrote in a blog to the Idaho Freedom Foundation that SJR 102 would help them act in their "proper role" in order to circumvent certain things the Governor can do without the permission of the legislature.

