MHAFB's 366th Fighter Wing welcomes new commander

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho — Col. Ernesto M. DiVittorio officially took over command of the 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base in a ceremony Friday morning.

DiVittorio, who took the helm from Col. Richard Goodman, was previously the deputy director of force readiness in the office of the Secretary of Defense. Before his assignment to Mountain Home Air Force Base, he served as commander of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, which is currently deployed in southeast Asia.

"The warriors of the 366th have been exceptional because they were well-led," Major General Michael G. Koscheski said in an introduction. "Our airmen deserve great leadership and that is just what they will get with Colonel Ernesto DiVittorio."

"It is clear Pong understands the mission of the 366th Fighter Wing," Koscheski continued, referring to DiVittorio by a nickname. "He understands the challenges that come along with it, and I have complete faith in his ability to lead this wing of incredible airmen."

"It is clear Pong understands the mission of the 366th Fighter Wing," Koscheski continued, referring to DiVittorio by a nickname. "He understands the challenges that come along with it, and I have complete faith in his ability to lead this wing of incredible airmen."

In an address to the 366th Fighter Wing, DiVittorio thanked his family and others, and expressed excitement about his move to Idaho.

"It is my honor to serve alongside you," he told the assembled airmen. "Together, we are going to strike fear in America's adversaries and reassure our allies and partners. Gunfighters ride hard, shoot straight and always speak the truth."

