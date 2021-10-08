Mountain Home Air Force Base 'prepared to vaccinate all' service members against COVID-19

The mandate will require all active military members to get the COVID-19 vaccine by mid-September, which includes airmen at the Mountain Home Air Force Base.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — On Monday, the Pentagon announced all service members of the United States' armed forces will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-September.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley called getting servicemen and women vaccinated against the coronavirus as a key force protection and readiness issue.

The mandate will require all active military members to get the COVID-19 vaccine by mid-September, which includes all of the active airmen stationed at the Mountain Home Air Force Base.

"The 366th Fighter Wing is prepared to vaccinate all Mountain Home AFB airmen once directed. COVID vaccines help protect the health and safety of our military members and their families, which improves the wing’s readiness to accomplish its mission at home and abroad during the ongoing pandemic," MHAFB officials told The 208.

The plan outlines that the mandate will go into effect by mid-September, or immediately if the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccines, whichever happens first. The Pfizer vaccine is anticipated to be approved by early next month.

Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin took to Twitter to say the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military personnel "will greatly damage morale, which represents a national security threat to our country."

For active military members, the COVID-19 vaccine will be added to a list of over a hundred of other required vaccines required in some areas.

According to the Military Health System, there are six areas of command across the globe for the U.S. military. Depending on where they are deployed, American servicemen and women are required to get a dozen of vaccinations, some with multiple shots.

For example, personnel who are deployed to the Korean Peninsula, which falls under the Indo-Pacific Command, have to get 123 different vaccines, including Hepatitis A and B, Polio, Rabies, encephalitis and anthrax.

It remains unclear how many service members at the Mountain Home Air Force Base the new mandate will impact. It's unknown how many at the base have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.