Washington woman wins 2nd big prize from Idaho Lottery in just two weeks

Candice Hare says people want to rub her for luck after her latest scratch game winner was worth $50,000.

BOISE, Idaho — Lottery lightning has struck again for Candice Hare.

For the second time in two weeks, the Clarkston, Washington woman has won the top prize on an Idaho Lottery scratch ticket.

Lottery officials say she won $50,000 on the Scratch Game Blackjack Big Bingo. And the winning ticket was sold at the same store she bought a $200,000 winning ticket from two weeks ago – the Nomnom convenient store on Southway Avenue in Lewiston.

“I was hanging out with some friends and I got a bunch of tickets to play on Wednesday night,” Hare said. “I scratched the bar codes and was just checking to see if they won. Then I got one that said I needed to sign it and to claim it at the Lottery.”

That’s when she decided to play the game out and see how much she actually won.

“I had all the numbers on one line and the prize was $50,000. Nuh-uh, no way. I couldn’t believe it happened again! People all over town are already asking to rub me for luck,” Hare said.

Hare said she was planning to have a shopping spree at the Boise Towne Square Mall before returning to Clarkston. She plans to invest the rest of her winnings, and will continue to play the lottery.

“I want to come back to Boise with a $300,000 winner next,” she said confidently.