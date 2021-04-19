Washington woman wins $200,000 on Idaho Lottery scratch game

Candace Hare from Clarkston, Wash. is the latest person to win a big prize from the Idaho Lottery.

She won the top prize of $200,000 playing the scratch game Power 50X.

“It was a really big surprise. I was playing the ticket and saw I had the lightning bolt symbol for a winning ticket,” Hare said. “So, I started scratching the prize and thought, how many zeroes are there? They just kept coming. It was $200,000!”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Nomnom convenient store on Southway Avenue in Lewiston. For selling the winning ticket, Nomnom receives a $20,000 bonus from the Idaho Lottery.