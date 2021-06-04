Meridian couple claims 'surprise' Powerball winner worth $100K

Charles and Kameron Rogers are the latest big winners announced by the Idaho Lottery.

BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian couple is enjoying some newfound wealth after winning $100,000 on the Powerball.

On Friday afternoon, Charles Rogers called his wife Kameron to share some good news.

“He called me and asked if he could pick me up. He told me he just won $50,000 on Powerball and wanted to stop by the Lottery before heading out for our Friday night plans,” Kameron said. “I honestly didn’t believe him and told him he had better check his ticket to make sure.”

His ticket matched four of the five numbers, plus the Powerball from the March 21 draw. Normally, this would be a $50,000 winner.

Charles picked up his wife and they arrived at the Idaho Lottery offices in Boise shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, April 2. That's when they got a $50,000 surprise.

“Arms raised, and wooh-hoo! I was shaking, I couldn’t believe it,” described Charles on what happened when his Powerball ticket was scanned at the Lottery offices.

His winning ticket had PowerPlay, a feature that multiplies non-jackpot winning tickets. The PowerPlay number for the March 21 draw was 2X, meaning, his prize doubled to $100,000.

“That is a big surprise!” said Charles.

Kameron said the win was great timing. She gave notice to her employer that she would be leaving her job.

The Rogers say they plan to invest their winnings.