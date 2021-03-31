E. Idaho man wins $300K on lottery scratch game

William Bradshaw won $300,000 on the scratch game Money Blitz. The ticket was bought at the same convenience store that sold a $150,000 Powerball winner last week.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Lottery officials say Madison County is new hot spot in the Gem State. For the second time in as many weeks, an eastern Idaho man has purchased a six-figure winning lottery ticket at the Maverik in Rexburg off Highway 20.

William Bradshaw of St. Anthony is most recent big winner, claiming a $300,000 winning Money Blitz scratch ticket he bought from the lucky store.

“I had just gotten off work and I bought the ticket on my way home. I scratched it in my truck, saw the money bag, saw the $300,000 prize, and couldn’t believe it. I locked the doors of my truck, signed the ticket, and took a picture of it in case my dog ate it,” said Bradshaw. “I found the needle in the haystack! I must have sat there for an hour.”

Bradshaw said he plans to pay off his debt and buy a new truck, then invest the remainder of his winnings.

For selling the winning ticket, Maverik received a $20,000 bonus from the Idaho Lottery.

“We are thrilled that two of our local Maverik fans scored huge during a routine stop at their neighborhood store,” said Executive Regional Director at Maverik Sheila Merrigan. “Maverik is all about celebrating our customers and the big wins have provided yet another way we’ve been able to fuel their most exciting adventures.”

Last week, Brent Camphouse of Rexburg claimed a $150,000 winning Powerball ticket from the same Maverik store in Rexburg.

In addition to these two wins, Idaho Lottery officials say since Dec. 15, 2020, Madison County retailers have been on a lucky streak, recording as many winners of $50,000 or more as the number of winners from Boise.