Utah woman claims $50K Powerball prize from Idaho Lottery

BOISE, Idaho — A Utah woman is $50,000 richer after claiming the second big Powerball prize from last Wednesday night's draw.

Idaho Lottery officials say Tailer Olsen of Lewiston, Utah, along with her husband and family, made the four-hour drive to Boise to claim their winning ticket Monday evening.

“We come to Idaho to buy our Powerball tickets,” said Olsen. “My husband had to arrange time off work. He was telling everyone that we hit the Powerball!”

Olsen said they play Powerball regularly, visiting stores along the Idaho-Utah border a few miles from their home twice a week. The winning ticket missed the jackpot by one number.

It was sold at the Fast Stop in Franklin, Idaho. For selling the winning ticket, Fast Stop received a $5,000 bonus from the Idaho Lottery.