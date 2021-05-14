Zoo Boise mourns the death of its female Amur tiger

Officials says Diana passed away while under anesthesia during a physical exam.

BOISE, Idaho — Some sad news to pass along. Zoo Boise announced that Diana, a 10-year-old female Amur tiger, passed away this week during a physical exam.

“Our animal care team is highly skilled and takes every precaution, but any medical procedure that involves anesthesia comes with inherent risks, be it on a human or animal,” said Zoo veterinarian Holly Holman. “During the initial necropsy, we noticed issues with multiple organs that may have led to this outcome. It is always difficult when something of this nature occurs and we at Zoo Boise appreciate the public’s support for our team and this beloved animal.”

More testing is being done to determine Diana's exact cause of death.

Diana came to Zoo Boise in 2019. She was placed on a breeding hold by the Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan, a conservation program by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

“This is a very difficult time for everyone who is a part of the Zoo Boise family,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “We will miss Diana immensely and are grateful for the way she helped further Zoo Boise’s conservation mission.”

