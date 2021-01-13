Baby anteater born at Zoo Boise

Zoo officials say that mama and her newborn are doing well.

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise is introducing the newest addition to its animal family - a baby anteater.



The little guy was born at the zoo on Dec. 23 to parents Gloria and McCauley.



Zoo staff say they are pleased with how well mom Gloria is caring for her baby. Their goal is to be as hands-off as possible and allow Gloria to take care of her baby and step in only as needed.



You can see the anteaters in their new indoor exhibit, but you might have to look closely to see the baby, because it will most likely blend in with mom.



Just like in the wild, she carries the baby on her back so that their stripes match up to camouflage them from predators.

Gloria and McCauley, the baby's father, were paired together by the Species Survival Plan. This is Gloria's fourth baby and McCauley's third. The typical gestational period for an anteater is about 183 days, or about six months.



Zoo Boise is currently open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a set number of tickets available each day. Tickets must be reserved in advance.

Watch more 'Local News'

See them all in our YouTube playlist: