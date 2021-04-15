Three sand cats born at Zoo Boise

Nala and Simba were paired together as part of the Sand Cat Species Survival Plan, a conservation program aimed at maintaining a healthy and genetically diverse population of sand cats in order to increase their numbers.



"This is an incredibly significant birth for the entire conservation community," said Zoo Boise Director Gene Peacock. "The babies are doing well and we look forward to introducing them to the community."



The kittens weighed an average of 90 grams each at birth. Combined, that's only about half a pound. Full grown sand cats weigh between three and seven and a half pounds.



Sand cats, sometimes called sand dune cats, are found in the arid deserts of Africa's Sahara desert, the Arabian Peninsula and parts of central Asia. Even though they are very small, that doesn't stop them from being ferocious. Sand cats are opportunistic hunters and have been known to attack and consume venomous snakes.



You can visit the sand cats at Zoo Boise's Small Animal Kingdom. However, you most likely will not be able to see the new babies for a few more weeks because they are still in the den box. As mom Nala feels comfortable, she will slowly allow her kittens to start exploring their new exhibit.