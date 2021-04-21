Zoo Boise mourns passing of female lion

The decision to put Obadiah down came after an examination by the zoo's veterinarian this week. Obadiah had failed to show signs of improvement.

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise has announced the passing of Obadiah, the zoo's 19-year-old female lion. She was euthanized Tuesday due to declining health.

The decision to put Obadiah down came after an examination by the zoo's veterinarian this week. Obadiah had failed to show signs of improvement after recent care and therapeutic treatment.

Obadiah arrived at Zoo Boise in 2008 along with her sister Mudiwa and male lion Jabari. They were the first lions to join the Zoo Boise family.



"Obadiah has been a big part of the zoo's conservation efforts for many years," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. "We appreciate the community's support and the love they've shown for this incredible animal since she joined the Zoo Boise family."



The mean life expectancy for lions in captivity is 17 years. In the wild, an African lioness may live up to 16 years, but males rarely live past the age of 10. Zoo Boise is home to two other lions, Mudiwa and Revan. Mudiwa is 20-years-old and Revan is seven.



"It is never easy to say goodbye to one of our beloved animals, and we are grieving this loss along with the community," said Zoo Boise Director Gene Peacock. "Lions are truly majestic creatures and no doubt Obadiah's presence in Boise has made a strong impression on everyone who had the opportunity to visit her."



Since 2010, the Zoo Boise Conservation Fund has supported the protection of wild lions in Africa through the Gorongosa Lion Project. Lion populations across Africa are currently threatened, with the number of lions in the wild dropping from 400,000 to only 20,000 in the last two decades.





Zoo Boise is currently open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a set number of tickets available each day to meet current group size requirements. Tickets must be reserved in advance and a timed entry process is in effect.