Woman injured in Chubbuck apartment fire

CHUBBUCK, Idaho — An elderly woman was injured and dozens of residents were displaced in a Sunday evening fire at a Chubbuck apartment complex.

The Idaho State Journal reports Chubbuck firefighters had the fire under control in less than 30 minutes after it was reported by a passerby just after 8 p.m.

Roughly 50 residents lived in the building that caught fire and were temporarily evacuated.

The Chubbuck Fire Department said Monday that about 10 residents were displaced by the fire. An elderly woman was injured in the fire and was taken to a the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment.