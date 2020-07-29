Woman, 20, killed in crash with semi south of Nampa

Police said the woman failed to yield to traffic and was struck by the truck.

NAMPA, Idaho — A 20-year-old Utah woman died Tuesday afternoon after she collided with a semi-truck south of Nampa.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Bennett and Robinson roads.

According to Idaho State Police, Addison M. Provost, of Springville, Utah, was driving east on Bennett Road when she failed to yield to traffic at a stop sign and was struck by a truck heading south on Robinson Road.

Both vehicles ended up in a drainage ditch on the east side of Robinson.

Provost died at the scene.

Police did not say whether the truck driver suffered any injuries as a result of the crash.

Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate.

