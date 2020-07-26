x
Fatal motorcycle crash near Island Park leaves one dead

72-year-old Steve Nelson crashed his motorcycle into a horse trailer while traveling on US20 near Island Park, Idaho. He did not survive.
ISLAND PARK, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred Saturday evening near Island Park, Idaho. The crash left one man dead.

At around 5 p.m. on Saturday, 61-year-old Island Park resident Curt Kellinger was attempting to turn left heading eastbound at an intersection. Kellinger was pulling a horse trailer behind his Dodge truck.

Kellinger came to a stop at the intersection but began blocking the westbound lane on US20 with the trailer. 

72-year-old Logan, Utah resident Steve Nelson was traveling on his motorcycle in the lane that was blocked by Kellinger's trailer and ultimately collided with the trailer, according to ISP.

Nelson was later pronounced dead at the scene.

