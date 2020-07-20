Motorcycle rider killed, child hurt in Idaho 55 crash

Police say the rider was attempting to pass a vehicle in front of him when he hit an oncoming pickup truck.

MARSING, Idaho — One man was killed and a child injured after the motorcycle they were riding on hit a pickup truck Sunday evening.

The crash happened at 6:17 p.m. on Idaho 55 northwest of Marsing.

According to Idaho State Police, 44-year-old Mogan Lisby of Homedale was riding north when he attempted to pass a pickup truck in front of him. Lisby got over into the southbound lane to pass, and hit an oncoming Ford F-350 pulling a trailer driven by 78-year-old Nolan Williams of Notus.

Police say Lisby was not wearing a helmet, but the child on the back of his motorcycle was.

Both were taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where Lisby died from his injuries. The child's name and current condition have not been released.

Williams was taken to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. He was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened, police say.