Idaho City man dies in motorcycle vs. vehicle crash north of Boise

The accident happened at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday at milepost 14.4 on Highway 21.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police responded to a fatal motorcycle versus vehicle crash that happened on Highway 21, near the Hilltop Station, north of Boise.

The accident happened at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday at milepost 14.4 on Highway 21. According to police, 48-year-old Patrick McGregor of Boise was driving northbound in a Toyota Tacoma, hauling a boat trailed and 49-year-old Sean Painter of Idaho City was driving southbound in a Victory motorcycle.

McGregor attempted a left-hand turn into Hilltop Station when Painter collied with the front of the Tacoma, police say.

He died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. His next of kin have been notified.

Idaho State Police say Painter was wearing a helmet and McGregor was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash blocked traffic off and on for about three hours.