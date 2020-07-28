Lanes blocked on Interstate 84 during police chase in Nampa, Meridian

One person was taken to the hospital after the pursuit, according to Idaho State Police

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A driver struck multiple cars and failed to stop for police during a Monday evening chase down Interstate 84, according to Idaho State Police.

The pursuit started just before 9 p.m. after ISP received reports of a driver in a Chevrolet Silverado swerving out of his lane and hitting other cars on eastbound I-84 in Nampa. Troopers responded and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not stop.

All lanes of the eastbound interstate were shut down during the pursuit.

Ultimately, the Chevrolet came to a stop near the Eagle Road exit. Troopers then shot the driver with bean-bag rounds, according to Idaho State Police.

The driver was then taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise for pre-existing medical issues, ISP said. Police did not say what those conditions were, or whether the driver was injured by the bean-bag rounds.