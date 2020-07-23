Texas man arrested after high-speed chase in Elmore County

Deputies arrested the man after he tried to gain access to Mountain Home Air Force Base.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A Texas man is in custody after a high-speed chase through Elmore County that came to an end when he tried to gain entrance to the Mountain Home Air Force Base.

According to a press release from Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead, a narcotics detective initiated a traffic stop in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near milepost 83 at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday.



The man in the vehicle, who was later identified as 32-year-old Craig Croft, fled from the officer, leading deputies and Mountain Home Police on a high-speed pursuit through Elmore County and the city of Mountain Home.

The pursuit ended when Croft attempted to gain entry to Mountain Home Air Force Base, He was stopped at the gate by security forces and was taken into custody by Elmore County Sheriff's deputies.



Croft faces charges of felony eluding, trafficking in controlled substances and attempted aggravated assault.



He was booked into the Elmore County Jail.



The investigation is ongoing.

Watch more crime news: