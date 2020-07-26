Two-vehicle crash near Payette leaves two men injured

German H. Martinez Lopez, 42, and Orlando J. Garcia, 36, were transported to nearby hospitals after colliding into each other and rolling into a median.

PAYETTE, Idaho — Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night near Payette, Idaho. The crash put two men in the hospital.

Around 7 p.m., 42-year-old German H. Martinez Lopez of Guatemala was traveling in the left land on I-84 east of Payette. Martinez Lopez was towing a Toyota pickup behind him, according to ISP.

36-year-old Middleton resident Orlando J. Garcia was traveling in the right lane on I-84. The two men collided causing both vehicles to roll over into a nearby median and land on top of each other.

Both men were taken to nearby hospitals by ground ambulance. Martinez Lopez was wearing his seat belt, but it is unknown if Garcia was wearing his.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

